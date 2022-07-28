The Klamath Falls Falcons' Drew Raebel (8) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons pose with the championship banner after defeating the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Drew Raebel (8) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
Gene Warnck/Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Drew Raebel steps on the plate after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
Gene Warnick/Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons pose with the championship banner after defeating the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The official schedule for the first four days of the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series was released Thursday, July 28.
The Klamath Falls Falcons are set to compete in the tournament in Ephrata, Wash., from Aug. 6-14.
The Falcons will play as the away team against the yet to be determined Southwest Regional champions at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Johnson O'Brien Stadium.
The Falcons will then play as the home team against the Lutz Hellcats at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Falcons' third game will be as the away team Monday, Aug. 8 against the Southeast Tropics at 2 p.m.
The Falcons are then scheduled to play as the home team against the KUBA Kings on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
Games played Thursday, Aug. 11, Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 will be scheduled based on the outcomes of the previous days' games.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise money for the trip to Ephrata. The team's goal is to raise $10,000. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28, the team has raised more than half of its goal. To donate to the campaign, go to tinyurl.com/HN-Falcons.