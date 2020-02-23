The chair of the Sage Community School board of directors spoke to the Klamath County School Board on Thursday evening about efforts toward dissolution of the school.
Ruth Schaffer provided official notice of the dissolution process to the KCSD board, and further explained the time line of the school’s closure and the impact it has had on board members.
The school closed down on Jan. 31, due to staffing issues. Approximately 48 students were transferred to Chiloquin Elementary or to Great Basin Home School, or elsewhere.
“Our kids are all placed except we’re not sure about two,” Schaffer said.
“We are in the process now of vacating the premises that Sage has been at for the last 12 and a half years,” she added.
Schaffer said a team of four or five people – “average age 68” – are removing what was left behind when the school closed down.
“It’s a daunting task and I know that it’s not moving as quickly as everybody maybe thinks it should,” Schaffer said.
Schaffer said there is still paperwork finish and inventorying materials to provide to ODE before official dissolution can occur.
An audit of the school’s charitable organization is also needed to officially close down the organization. Schaffer said that likely won’t be finished until April 15 due to high volume of tax preparation currently underway.
“We’re asking patience until we can get it all done,” she said.
At times Schaffer’s voice broke as she talked in more detail about the events that led up to the closure of the charter school.
Schaffer said the Jan. 20 board of directors meeting was the first time board members heard the news of the school’s former director’s resignation as well as the possibility of mold at the school.
The school buildings are located at the former Klamath Indian Agency, located in Chiloquin.
“We were all kind of blind-sided,” Schaffer said.
While the buildings tested negative for mold, the students were out of school while the buildings were tested.
“The illness of the director was not generated from the school,” Schaffer said.
After starting school back up after the holidays, students had six and a half days of instruction.
Students were out of class multiple days in January due to a variety of other factors – days off due to snow and smoke, as well as early release.
“It became an issue where the students – some parents were pulling their kids out of school – rightfully so because they needed them to be in an educational situation and we were not able to give them that. And it was and is tearing us all apart,” Schaffer said. “When our director resigned, she was also filling in a classroom situation when another teacher had left and we were not able to replace her. So with her resignation, that’s two positions.”
The board worked with Oregon Department of Education and Superintendent Glen Szymoniak to find a way to keep the doors from closing.
“We could not come up with a viable solution to keep Sage open,” Schaffer added.
Klamath County School District board member John Rademacher thanked Szymoniak and Chiloquin Elementary Principal Rita Hepper for their work in helping to integrate Sage students at Chiloquin Elementary.
Rademacher announced a public listening session is planned for 4:30 p.m., on Monday at the Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. First Ave.
“It would really be cool if Sage parents could come because we’re going to be listening about what can be do to make Chiloquin schools better – that’s high school and elementary,” Rademacher said.