The Montjoys are new to the book business. They’re also new to the business business.
“We have friends and family who have done it, but we’re as green as could be,” said Holly Montjoy, co-owner of Canvasback Books.
And yet, the decision to buy the store took somewhere between five minutes and two days, depending on who you ask and how literal their answer.
Nevertheless, they’re excited and eager, having learned the business from the previous owners and from the employees who have kept it flowing for the past two years.
Brittany Montjoy and her wife Holly purchased Canvasback Books from their friend Anne Marie Kessler, signing the business agreement at the end of June. The whimsical store with its healthy population of stuffed animals and wooden furniture has been on Main Street since October 2020, about a block away from Klamath Commons.
Still, some people may walk by without knowing it’s there.
“We’re getting the word out that we exist,” said Brittany. “So just building awareness and creating exposure for the store. We did the Chi-Town Family Festival. We’re doing the Pride event. We’ll participate in Small Business Saturday.”
Finding ways to engage in the community has been an important part of building Canvasback’s identity. They hosted a free ice cream social for children on the last day of school and recently held an event for new doctors arriving in town. They also host a variety of book clubs that meet throughout the month.
“All ideas too are welcome,” said Holly. “We feel really open to serving this community in whatever way this community needs to be served.”
The desire to foster inclusivity within the community has been a motivating factor for the Montjoys. With a pride flag on the front door and a diverse representation of authors appearing on the bookshelves, Canvasback aspires to be a safe space where all will feel comfortable being themselves within those four walls.
Pride month brought the opportunity to display a wide array of books from LGBTQ authors, and the store is always seeking to feature books from authors of color and specifically from Indigenous authors to better serve members of the Klamath Tribes.
“We have a pretty strong community that come in asking specifically for books that have Indigenous authors,” Brittany said. She said that she’d love to have a book signing event with a local Indigenous author as part of a push to have more book signings from various authors at the store.
Canvasback has worked to engage with local authors looking for a place to sell their books, as well as visitors looking to buy them. Famed local environmental author Emma Marris has signed copies of her books for the store, with her most recent offering, “Wild Souls,” being a hot seller.
“People come in specifically asking for local authors, so it’s something the community has shown interest in,” Brittany said.
Account Manager Jon Hayes has worked at Canvasback since it opened and has helped cultivate a positive relationship with authors.
“Anyone who is a local author, as long as they’ve made a book that at least has the ISBN on it, we’ll buy the book,” he said.
While there is a screening process, books are sometimes approved quickly. When they are, authors receive 60% of the sale price upfront. Books that don’t make the cut are those that violate Canvasback’s mission toward inclusivity.
“We’re never going to pick something that discriminates on people or has hate speech,” Hayes said.
“I think the world is so deeply divided right now, that what we don’t want to do is pick one person or group over another,” Holly said. Instead, Canvasback’s goal is to “allow anybody and everybody to come in and comingle in a way that they may not otherwise do to connect by literature and love. That’s something we said when we got married. That love wins.”