Lilly Smith is a sophomore at Klamath Union High School and participates in choir and theater.
She wants to major in herpetology — the study of amphibians and reptiles — after high school and is looking at colleges she wants to attend.
But it can be hard for the 16-year-old to focus on her goals when she’s also focusing on where she and her sister Violet Smith, 15, will be living in the coming weeks and months. The sisters currently live with their grandparents, Bryan and Brenda Brown, in the RV park behind Oregon Motel 8. The park and motel is currently in the process of being purchased by Klamath County and about 20 families could be displaced.
Her grandparents share many of Lilly’s concerns. Bryan works nearly 50 hours a week at Fred Meyer as an essential worker and hasn’t been able to attend public meetings with county commissioners. Brenda is disabled, but worked in the past as a realtor.
The property is being purchased for Project Turnkey with an approximate $1.8 million grant administered through the Oregon Community Foundation. The money would buy both the 29-room, 9,375-square-foot motel, as well as the 34-stall RV park located behind it.
The plan is to use the motel as transitional housing for those released from incarceration, with rooms available for fire victims and those with communicable diseases needing to quarantine. The RV park has no concrete plans of yet, but could be used to house veterans or those experiencing homelessness.
Brenda is one of multiple residents of the RV park planning to share public comments on Tuesday morning at the Klamath County Commissioner’s business meeting who believe they could be made homeless in the process of the project.
Lilly handed out most of the 20 flyers that her grandma made to each of the residents at the RV park. The Klamath Falls teen said that often times at school, she’s holding onto stresses she doesn’t feel she can talk about.
“Sometimes I don’t want people to know I live in a RV park,” she said. “I see so many kids living in houses … I’m like, ‘When will my life go back to normal? When will this stress go away?’”
Brenda Brown said the family has always wanted to build their own home “off the grid” but weren’t anticipating having to do it so soon. They are still considering steps they’ll need to take to find a new place to park their lives until they can afford to build. The county is considering their next steps as well.
Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said last week she welcomes feedback from the public on the project and wants to work towards solutions.
RV park resident Sharina Vollendroff shared on a Facebook page created by neighbors that Minty Morris has been working with her to find permits to relocate to a new location.
Signups to share public comments at the Klamath County Board of Commissioner’s meeting start at 8 a.m. and the meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. The board may consider action at Tuesday’s meeting on the sale of the property.