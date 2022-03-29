The Linkville Players are proud to announce the world premiere of The Legacy Edition of Ruthless! The Musical.
Originally produced in 1992, Ruthless! launched the careers of Britney Spears, Natalie Portman and Laura Bell Bundy, but to authors Joel Paley and Marvin Laird it never felt finished so they revamped and revived it in 2015 when it was picked up by the production house Samuel French (now Concord Theatricals). In 2002 it played in London’s West End and won five musical stage awards. But now, Paley and Laird have updated the script, score and show for the 30th anniversary. According to Paley the play is now “twice as ruthless, three times funnier, and only half the calories.”
The show began at the Linkville Theater on March 25, and runs at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until April 23, with one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on April 10.
Tickets can be purchased for $15-18 in advance at Poppy (522 Main Street) or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
This fast-paced and darkly funny musical pokes fun at Broadway staples like Gypsy and Mame, as well as classic films like The Bad Seed and All About Eve. The play delves unsentimentally and hilariously into the world of theatre, child acting, parenthood and unbridled ambition.
The plot revolves around the talented eight-year-old, Tina, who declares her show biz ambition, her naive and sweet 1950s housewife mother, Judy, and her sleazy talent agent, Syliva St. Croix. Encouraged by her mother and manager to follow her dreams, Tina kills to get a part in the school play... well, not just ANY part — the lead (what kind of monster do you think she is?!).
The show (produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals) is directed by Crystal Muno with musical direction by Dan Crenshaw and choreography by Jasmine Klauder. The all-local cast includes Sarah Tyson, Sarah Smart, Cheyenne Windish, Gabe Rudd, Sarah Walls, Arianna Hunter, Spencer Hamilton and Tera Eastburn, with cameos by Justice Bussard and Brenden Ketchum.