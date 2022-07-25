The dogpile next to the pitcher’s mound didn’t last long.
Perhaps because qualifying for the Babe Ruth World Series wasn’t the sole goal for the Klamath Falls Falcons.
The host Falcons defeated the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 Sunday afternoon at Kiger Stadium to win the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament.
They’ll make a return trip to nationals, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-13 in Ephrata, Washington.
“It’s a great feeling, something we’ll definitely all remember because we did it together,” said Falcons center fielder Kadin Bolanos, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.
But the Falcons feel like they have something to prove. They reached the World Series last year in Mobile, Alabama, but came home without a victory.
This time, they sound like they plan to achieve more.
“One-hundred percent I know we will because I have 100% confidence in my teammates,” Bolanos said.
First baseman Drew Raebel, who is in his fourth summer with the Falcons, was more restrained.
“It’s great to experience a World Series. Hopefully we’ll get in there and win a couple games,” said Raebel, who went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. “We have the talent and leadership and what it takes to compete.”
The Falcons showed that during the final two rounds of the regional tournament. They let an eight-run lead slip away before they eked out a 14-13 semifinal victory against the Calgary Blues Premiere on Saturday, then rallied after Nelson took a 4-2 lead into the third inning of the title game.
Left-hander Owen Cheyne pitched 5⅔ innings of relief to earn the victory.
Mark Carpenter got the start for the Falcons, but was unable to record an out. Nelson’s leadoff hitter reached on an error and scored on a double by Kyler Collier. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, and coach Pete Whisler brought in Cheyne. He got the first batter to foul out and struck out the next. Following a walk that gave Nelson a 2-1 lead, Cheyne struck out the final batter of the inning.
“When I came in with three guys on I just said, ‘Screw it, I have to throw strikes,’” said Cheyne, who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six while throwing 109 pitches.
Whisler admitted Carpenter was on a short leash.
“Mark’s just a 15-year-old and he can be his own worst enemy,” Whisler said. “We made the decision (Saturday night) we weren’t going to wait, that if he got in any trouble in the first inning we were going to pull the plug. Cheyne was a complete beast.”
Marcos Ulloa-Ford pitched the final 1⅓ innings to secure the trip to nationals.
The Falcons scored 66 runs in five regional tournament games.
In the top of the first, Gavin Graham led off with a triple to right and Ulloa-Ford followed with a sacrifice fly to left.
Nelson took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning before the Falcons tied the score in the second on Raebel’s solo homer to left field.
Nelson regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2.
Klamath Falls scored four in the third to take the lead. Cheyne bunted for a single and advanced to third on pitcher Caden Schultz’s throwing error. With one out, Graham lined a run-scoring single to left. After Ulloa-Ford was hit by a pitch, Bolanos lined a triple into the gap in right-center field, the ball rolling all the way to the wall as both runners scored to give the Falcons the lead. Bolanos scored on an errant throw by catcher Carson Gould to make it 6-4.
The Falcons extended their lead in the fifth as Bolanos led off with a double to the warning track in left and Raebel lined a run-scoring double into the left-field corner. Raebel advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball on a dropped third strike to make it 8-4.
“I’m just happy for these kids,” Whisler said. “They put it a lot of work in and we’ve been hard on them. If you can play for us, you can play for anybody.”
As for the World Series?
“We went there last year and pitched well but didn’t hit the ball,” Whisler said. “They know what it’s going to take.”