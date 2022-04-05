While many improvements have been made to the Ross Ragland Theater over the 33 years since it’s renovation in 1989, this is the first opportunity staff has had to replace the theater’s grand curtain.
Like the original curtain from 1989, the new grand curtain was made by Stagecraft industries Inc. based out of Portland. Without their team's help the crew at the Ragland wouldn’t have been able to finish the install in the timeframe that was made available, and without a grand curtain the theater’s many scheduled shows would have been postponed.
Weighing in at over 300 pounds each, the curtain took several days and the help of many crew members to install.
With the new grand curtain, crew members also installed new electric curtain tracks, a motorized pulley system, and a grand valance. And while it was hard to say goodbye to the Ragland’s original grand curtain that was put up when the theater was revived in 1989, after 33 years of use it was a much-needed improvement. The old curtain operated with a hand-pulled pulley system and the new state of the art motorized system is one that many crew members here at the theater are excited to see put in place.
The old bearings on the original curtain didn’t roll well at all, making it nearly impossible for most people to use. It had become so hard to open and close the curtain that more often than not it was just left open. And after years of holes needing repairs and the curtain’s material degrading it was time to see the old curtain go.
Replacing the old curtain didn’t come easily. Ordered back in August of 2021, the grand curtain was set to be installed in November of last year. After months of shipping delays due to the pandemic, the curtains install was finally completed on March 31, 2022.
“This project has been in the works for quite a while” said Technical Director Erik Flores, “We’re thrilled to share this exciting new improvement to the Ragland with the public.”
The Ragland has many shows planned throughout the summer here at theater. So, on your next visit to the Ragland make sure to keep an eye out for the brand-new grand curtain that the staff are all very proud of. They hope to continue to improve their facilities and offer quality entertainment to the Klamath Basin for years to come.
