ORWolfAttack

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two yearly steer in the past few days near Fort Klamath.

 Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.

Tags

Recommended for you