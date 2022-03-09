MEDFORD — Rogue Credit Union’s CEO Gene Pelham took a place in history last week, as he was inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders in Washington DC. The ceremony kicked off the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Governmental Affairs Conference, where credit union leaders from across the industry come together to rally around a united cause — to tell legislators how their lawmaking affects credit unions and their 130 million members.
Induction into the Hall of Leaders is an honor reserved for professionals who made a significant impact on the industry, and who remain committed to the founding mission and values of credit unions. That’s certainly true of Pelham, CEO of Medford-based Rogue Credit Union, according to a news release from the organization. Recognized as a credit union movement icon, he has worked tirelessly in the financial services industry for over 42 years. Pelham joined Rogue in 2003 and became president and CEO in 2007. When he took the reins, Rogue had 39,400 members and $303 million in assets. Today, the $3 billion asset credit union is the preferred financial services provider to more than 184,000 members. And it’s what those members need that drives Pelham’s energy to serve.
When he received his award, Pelham gave credit to the credit union’s board and its chairman, Philip Smith. “I want to thank Philip because Philip and the board give me the opportunity each day to provide our members the credit union they deserve,” Pelham said in the news release. “The board is dedicated to making a meaningful difference for our members and the communities we serve.”
It wasn’t just leading his credit union that brought Pelham to the Hall of Leaders — it was a career marked by selfless service to the greater good. “Gene has raised his hand again, and again and again to lead by example in the credit union movement,” said Troy Stang, Northwest Credit Union Association’s (NWCUA) president and CEO. “He is a tireless advocate, always willing to meet with elected officials to champion the credit union difference with them. He set a high bar in his advocacy and leadership efforts, and he inspires all of us to reach higher.”
Pelham, who currently chairs the Northwest Credit Union Foundation board, also served on the board of the former Credit Union Association of Oregon, the NWCUA Board of Directors, the Oregon Governmental Affairs Committee, financial education committees, and more. Pelham values education and mentorship and serves on the Western Credit Union National Association Management School board of trustees, and Southern Oregon University’s Foundation board of trustees.
The NWCUA is the trade association representing more than 170 not-for-profit, cooperative credit unions in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders provides lasting recognition for credit union leaders whose commitment has made a significant impact on the credit union movement at the local, state or national level. Members of the Hall of Leaders have shown commitment that inspires others. Their names remind all who visit Credit Union House of the many individuals who have volunteered their time to perpetuate the credit union movement and who remain committed to the values and mission on which credit unions were founded.