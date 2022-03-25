The Oregon Department of Transportation has a couple of construction projects planned next week in Klamath Falls that might affect traffic.

Earthwork and drainage work on Brett Way and Wings way is expected to cause minor delays.

Work on the Nevada Street Bridge, with traffic controls installed on Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue, will be done behind concrete barriers with no delays expected.

Bridge work on U.S. Highway 97, with a lane shift for traffic control installed, will be done behind a barrier but minor delays are expected.

The ODOT reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through work zones. To check road conditions, call 511 or visit www.tripcheck.com as well as www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Projects/Pages/default.aspx.

Tags

Recommended for you