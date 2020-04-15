Motorists should expect delays today for road construction planned on Washburn Way and Shasta Way in Klamath Falls, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
Work crews will be using equipment to evaluate the asphalt condition on both Shasta Way and Washburn Way from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
Motorists should expect minor single-lane delays; please use caution and avoid the construction areas if possible.
For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls at 541-883-5270.