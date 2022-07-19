5-29 Crater Lake Entrance

The opening of Rim Drive around Crater Lake was delayed because of heavy spring snow.

 Courtesy of Crater Lake National Park

The entire 33-mile-long Rim Drive around Crater Lake is open.

Crater Lake National Park officials the opening also includes the Pinnacles Road that accesses the Pinnacles and Plaikni Falls trails. Open, too, is the trail to Mount Scott, the highest point in the park. Park rangers also report wildflowers are in full bloom at several locations along Rim Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you