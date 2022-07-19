The entire 33-mile-long Rim Drive around Crater Lake is open.
Crater Lake National Park officials the opening also includes the Pinnacles Road that accesses the Pinnacles and Plaikni Falls trails. Open, too, is the trail to Mount Scott, the highest point in the park. Park rangers also report wildflowers are in full bloom at several locations along Rim Drive.
The opening was delayed because of heavy late spring snow, the need to remove fallen rocks, boulders and snow, along with the replacement of damaged signs and the filling of potholes.
Other popular park trails include Annie Creek Canyon, Godfrey Glen, Sun Notch, The Watchman, Garfield Peak and the trail to Cleetwood Cove, which sees the highest visitor use and provides the only access to the lake. It remains unknown when the concession lake boat tours from Cleetwood Cove will be offered.
All of the park’s backcountry trails, including portions of the Pacific Crest Trail and the Union Peak, Lightning Springs, Red Cone and Crater Peak trails, are also clear of snow and open.
The Mazama Campground near park headquarters is open but the Lost Creek Campground is closed for the year.
For updated information on roads, trails, COVID-related requirements visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/crla or call (541) 594-3000.
For information about Crater Lake Hospitality, the park’s concessionaire that operates the Crater Lake Lodge, Rim Village Cafeteria-Gift Shop, Mazama Cabins, Annie Creek Restaurant-Gift Shop and other facilities, visit travelcraterlake.com.
Information about Crater Lake Trolley tours – two-hour long, ranger-narrated treks that stop at overlooks on Rim Drive – is available by calling (541) 882-1896 or craterlaketrolley.net.