Riding the rails

A model railroad show returns to the Klamath County Museum starting Saturday, July 9.

A local model railroad club is returning to the Klamath County Museum this July with an exciting, new display.

Opening Saturday, July 9, the Klamath Rails exhibit will include additions to models that had not been featured in previous shows.

“The train club plans to bring in bigger layouts than they had in their last show," said Museum Director Todd Kepple. "It should be interesting to railroad fans of all ages."

Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturday. The railroad show will be on display for two weeks, ending Saturday, July 23.

Price of admission to Klamath County Museum, including the train show, is $5 for adults and $4 for teenagers and seniors. Children may enter free of charge.

