State Rep. E. Werner Reschke has been re-elected to his House District 56 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, according to unofficial results tallied Tuesday evening.
Reschke, 55, took in 17,795 votes and 70.89% of the votes. He’ll represent southern Klamath and Lake Counties for a third term. Leith garnered 28.97% of the votes, with 7,272 votes.
“I am humbled and grateful to be chosen to represent the people of southern Klamath & Lake counties in Salem for the next two years,” Reschke said in an emailed statement to H&N. “I will continue to champion the ideas of individual liberty and limited government. I will continue to provide balance to the progressive Portland agenda and offer common sense solutions to the state’s most pressing issues. It is important for the governor’s state of emergency to come to an end. It’s time for our local businesses, schools and churches to reopen. Together, we can make our communities stronger and safer.”
Leith, 74, said she had hoped to reach out to more voters through candidate forums and other avenues but that it was hard to reach them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t really do meet and greets and couldn’t go door to door, it was just very restrictive,” Leith said. “People voted down party line ... So we've got to keep trying and we’re going to keep trying.”
Leith plans to stay involved in local politics but said she would like to find a younger person to run the “next time around.”