State Rep. E. Werner Reschke stated on his Facebook page on Monday, June 8 that members of the Black Lives Matter movement are "radical Marxist wolves disguised in social justice sheep clothing."
The Malin Republican represents residents of Klamath County in the House of Representatives District 56 and secured the Republican nomination in May as he runs for re-election this November, running against Democrat Faith Leith.
“Before you lay prostrate on your face, confessing all your white guilt, you might want to know what those who lead Black Lives Matters really believe,” Reschke stated in his online message. “It is not an organization about making sure people of different races are treated fairly or equally. They are radical Marxist wolves disguised in social justice sheep clothing. A basic Marxism principle is to deconstruct the family and replace it with care of the collective (aka the government):
"We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable,” he added.
His full statement can be read on his Facebook page.
Phone calls to Reschke’s Chief of Staff Gin Reschke on Thursday and Friday for additional comment regarding the statements made on Facebook were not immediately returned by press time.
Reschke stated on his Facebook page on Friday that, "The answer to racism is not more hate, but rather love towards one another."
A group of local residents has organized a Black Lives Matter march at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Klamath Falls with plans to peacefully protest police brutality.
To view the Black Lives Matter movement’s statements of belief, go online to their website at https://blacklivesmatter.com/what-we-believe/?fbclid=IwAR2f47R6tJ_I4dKbGRz3Fxf50t67hrMWf8ZIBL0_wf4MdUQpZFZANKmSTDQ.