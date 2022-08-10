Anna Williams

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature on Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council.

 Courtesy of Anna Williams

Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.

Williams, who was elected in 2018, will be the new executive director of Oregon’s System of Care Advisory Council starting Aug. 15. The statewide council created in 2019 develops health care policy and coordinates with a range of state, local and federal programs that provide mental, behavioral and physical health services, educational support and juvenile justice for young people.

Tags

Recommended for you