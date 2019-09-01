Good news for job-seekers in Southern Oregon; Red Rock Biofuels in Lakeview will begin operations in 2020, and the company is hiring 24 positions.
Red Rock will host four job fairs in collaboration with WorkSource and Klamath Community College.
“We have jobs available that require good people of all skill levels, from technical professionals to just entering the workforce,” said Joe Winckler, director of operations/senior project manager at Red Rock.
Red Rock Biofuels was founded in 2011, according to the company’s website. Red Rock produces renewable, low-carbon jet and diesel fuels using forest and sawmill residues.
“We are interested in folks with a good work ethic, common sense, and the ability to learn,” Winckler said. “Once hired we will do extensive training of all plant employees, roughly three months, and teach them everything they need to know to be safe and successful at their job.”
The job fairs will be held at 513 Center Street, Lakeview, on Friday, September 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m., to 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, from 11 a.m., to 6 p.m., and Thursday, September 19, from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m.
“The applicants will be able to discuss the jobs available at the plant, training, work schedule, pay scale, benefits, etc,” Winckler said. “They will be able to fill out applications, and we hope to be able to do an initial review of resumes while they are there, and we plan to do some initial interviews.”
Winckler said many people from Lakeview are interested in applying, and the company is also looking to nearby towns in their recruiting efforts.
“As everyone from the area knows, housing in and around Lakeview can be a challenge, but so far we have had great support from the community property owners in working through this issue,” he said.