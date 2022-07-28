Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday, July 28 extended a recreational use health advisory originally issued July 1 for Shoalwater Bay on Upper Klamath Lake to include all of Upper Klamath Lake.

The expanded advisory is due to the presence of cyanobacteria blooms and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure in all sampled areas of the lake in Klamath County.

