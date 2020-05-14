The 2020 water year is as difficult of a year as anyone could have imagined.
That’s how Jeff Nettleton, area manager for Bureau of Reclamation’s Klamath Basin Area Office Area describes it, especially with the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drought, culminating in what Nettleton also calls a “very dire situation” for the Klamath Project.
Nettleton and other Reclamation officials are working toward a significantly reduced version of the April 1 140,000-acre-foot allocation with the Klamath and Yurok Tribes as well as agricultural producers in the Klamath Project in light of an extremely dry May 1 forecast released by National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“If that forecast is correct, we’re anticipating significantly less inflows to the Upper Klamath Lake between May 1 and the end of September,” Nettleton told Herald and News on Tuesday.
Although Reclamation officially announced a 140,000-acre-foot water allocation in April, the number is slated to drop down to “somewhere around 80,000 acre feet” at some point in the near future, as confirmed by Nettleton. To what level, Nettleton doesn’t know for certain. With about 25,000 acre feet already used for irrigation so far this water year, the remainder is slated to be around 55,000 acre feet.
Official numbers are anticipated to be released by Reclamation, but with no known time frame. In the meantime, Nettleton said a provision in the operating plan asks for all parties to meet together to figure out a path forward.
“We’ve been trying to figure out what to do with that significant reduction in forecasted inflow,” Nettleton said.
“There’s a tension here between the needs of the Endangered Species, both in the lake and in the river, and we’re just trying to work through that in a way that hopefully moves forward with our interim operating plan that everyone worked so hard on; albeit it would be an adjustment to that operating plan … based on these forecasts,” Nettleton said.
Nettleton said an official adjusted allocation number will also depend on how many producers idle their land and how irrigation districts use the remaining water supply.
“If they idle lands, then those are lands that will not continue to receive part of the available water supply so it reduces the demand,” Nettleton said.
“We’re working with U.S. Department of Agriculture to see if we can get additional help for people and USDA in turn is looking at their programs to see what would be applicable this year and how they can help the farmers,” he added.
The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA) approved drafting a partial season irrigation plan in its Monday Zoom board meeting. The program will help compensate irrigators who had already started irrigating their land. For details about the program and eligibility, go online at http://www.klamathwaterbank.com/.
“We’re working with the congressional folks and our Washington, D.C. contacts just to try and get any and all help that we can this year to help everybody through the really difficult conditions that we’re facing,” Nettleton said.
Paul Simmons, executive director of Klamath Water Users Association, said he believes managers in the Klamath Project are operating under the assumption of a significant reduction in water delivery this summer.
“That’s the prudent way for them to proceed at this time,” Simmons said.
“The things that we’ve heard recently lead us to think that there will be a significant reduction so we don’t want to get in a deeper hole by making the wrong assumption.”
“However long the supply that we will have lasts will depend on how it’s managed,” he added.
“It’s just a matter of how it’s used throughout the next several months, but certainly that risk of a very early shutoff was and is real.”