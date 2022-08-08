Read With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re reading in our spare time (whenever we actually have some). We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should read next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
I recently began reading Neil Gaiman's "Smoke & Mirrors." This is a compilation of short stories and illusions that Gaiman has had published in other publications.
Before impulsively picking up this book, my previous experience with Gaiman's writing was "Good Omens," a hilarious account of what happens when an angel and a demon team up to try to prevent the apocalypses brought on by the birth of the anti-Christ, an infant that is immediately misplaced at the hospital; "Neverwhere," an odd novel in which the protagonist learns too much about the world that exists parallel to our own and disappears from our world to Neverwhere, and "Stardust," a fantasy tale about an idealistic young man trying to bring a fallen star to his beloved who encounters one small problem: The fallen star is a human and several people are also searching for her, primarily so they can kill and eat her.
So, going into "Smoke & Mirrors" I understood how eclectic Gaiman can be in both his writing style and the genres he writes in. I still wasn't entirely prepared for these tales, which turn dark fairly quickly and often leave me wondering why I'm continuing to read these stories that are so far out of my normal fiction comfort zone.
I'm also not a fan of short stories. They usually don't have a definitive ending and leave me frustrated because there's more to be told. Gaiman's short stories don't have that problem. Each of them is definitely it's own tale with a beginning, middle and end.
I'll keep reading this one, but it's going to take me a while to finish it.