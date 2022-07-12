Read With Us is a new column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re reading in our spare time (whenever we actually have some). We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should read next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
This month, I am continuing on my quest to read everything Julia Quinn has ever written.
As you might, or might not, recall from last month’s Read With Us column, I started reading the Bridgerton book series after watching the Netflix show, “Bridgerton.”
Since the column June 17, I have read the four prequel novels to the Bridgerton series: “Because of Miss Bridgerton,” “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband,” “The Other Miss Bridgerton” and “First Comes Scandal.” Just like with Quinn’s other novels, this prequel series featured strong women, impatient men, funny banter and more than a little bit of mischief and adventure.
My favorite of the books so far has been “The Other Miss Bridgerton” mainly because it features pirates that aren’t actually pirates, a virtuous ship voyage and some fairly entertaining dialogue.
Josh Abbott, reporter
I haven’t had a lot of time to do conventional reading of late, but I do have a book on my kindle that I’m slowly working through. It’s called “1001 Chess Exercises for Beginners.” While I’ve enjoyed thumbing through the earlier sections of the book and solving the puzzles within, I think this book may have underestimated just how beginnerish a beginner can be. It expects me to know chess coordinates! Okay, okay. That’s fine. I can kind of cross-reference the F and the 5 with my index fingers to find the F5 square.
Wait though. It says I did this puzzle wrong. I was supposed to move my knight to C6? My knight can’t even reach C6!
Oh, it means the other knight.
But why didn’t this queen move work? Shouldn’t that be checkmate?
No, I guess that blunders my queen to that enemy pawn over there.
Yeah, I’m a beginner alright.
Molly O’Brien, reporter
A journalist and child of the 1960s himself, my father recently read “The White Album,” written by renowned beatnik journalist, Joan Didion, and avidly encouraged me to follow suit; and, man, am I glad that I did.
The work is a composite of essays born of Didion’s firsthand experiences amidst the upheaval of culture that was underway in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. A journalist herself, Didion recalls historic and eclectic experiences, including an interview with then-imprisoned founder of the Black Panthers, Huey Newton; the long hours of an afternoon spent in a recording studio with the Doors, awaiting, in deafening and, characteristically nihilistic, silence, for the arrival of singer-songwriter, Jim Morrison; and an anonymous psychological evaluation of a woman which describes the origins of her malaise as stemming from a “view [that] she lives in a world of people moved by strange, conflicted, poorly comprehended, and, above all, devious motivations which commit them inevitably to conflict and failure.” It is then that Didion reveals this evaluation was her own.
The personality of Didion’s words effectively evokes the nation’s same shared perception of some strange and incipient doom, as if life as they knew it had been placed precariously under the looming Sword of Damocles. Prolific and often poignant, “The White Album” is a fascinating view into American history as it was seen — but very rarely spoken of — by many Americans at that time.