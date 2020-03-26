Workers continue to operate the wood mill at REACH, Inc., to produce products for area businesses, even as multiple REACH program participants with developmental disabilities who do not work are no longer able to access programs on site due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REACH Executive Director Ron Moe said Wednesday.
The nonprofit recycling and sorting facility located on Maywood Drive in Klamath Falls produces wood pallets for JELD-Wen and runners for Columbia Forest Products and Collins Products, LLC. REACH, Inc., is part of the timber industry, and is within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s designation as an essential industry along with others in the timber products industry for providing essential, critical infrastructure.
Currently all of REACH’s services for participants with developmental disabilities are closed as of Gov. Kate Brown’s Monday executive order to stay home, Moe said.
“At that point, we were still operating some of our programs,” Moe said. “We had under their direction closed our day services the week before and then working with them, we were able to reopen the day services with 10 or fewer people at a time.
“And then, when the governor issued her stay at home order, we received word verbally from a member of the staff at DHS to go ahead and close those programs,” he added.
Moe said the organization is trying to navigate the back-and-forth nature of how things have been going on a daily basis, something he said many can relate to at the moment.
“It’s like Groundhog Day,” Moe said. “You might as well forget what you knew yesterday ‘cause when you wake up today, it’s liable to be totally different.”
What is certain is that their participants will continue to need support and the staff are working together to set up a call line and video chats to keep in touch. Moe said many of them are experiencing isolation and a break in routine, which can be especially difficult for those with developmental disabilities.
“In a critical time like this, it’s probably more critical for them because their level of understanding,” Moe said. “For them, the sky is falling. So they need some reassurance. They need programs right now probably more than in a normal situation so they can be reassured that, ‘we’re going to all get through this together.’
“Some of the people that come to our day services (program) — it’s the best thing that’s going to happen to them in their whole life,” Moe added. “They do not get the opportunities that we try and provide. Their home providers don’t have time to provide it … they’re trying to take care of their sleeping needs and their eating needs and all of those kinds of things.
“Our job is to provide for their social needs,” he added.
“Some of them need to know that their favorite REACH person still has them in mind.”
Moe said the same is true for all right now.
“We should be calling each other up and checking on each other,” he remarked.
REACH staff who are not on site are also being included in a statewide database of people who can offer support services to those with disabilities.
“All of our people who provide support services are already background-checked and trained. A lot of these home providers that have people at foster homes and group homes are in need of extra staff and it’s really too late to background check them and so forth because all of those people are staying at home,” Moe said.
“Our staff is available for help to other agencies who need it at this point who provide those same types of services,” he added.
“We’re going to be able to pay most of that staff at least at some level for the foreseeable future so that we can keep them together, and we can provide services to other parts of the community that need it.”
As an organization, Moe said REACH is currently “fairly strong,” under its current board of directors and management.
“We have put some really good thought into where we’re going everyday, but how many of our companies and how many of our services are going to survive this economically is probably a serious issue,” Moe said.
Orders for pallets and runners continue to come in, many of which have been larger orders in the last two weeks, Moe said.
“I think it’s because some of the people that we serve don’t want to get caught without product,” Moe said. “They can’t ship their product without a pallet or a runner and they don’t want to have to shut their operation down because of something that simple if for some reason we would get it into a critical situation,” Moe said.
Moe said the organization is open to making other needed products, in addition to pallets and runners, and has been recently looking for other opportunities for its workforce though none have yet been identified.
“We have the infrastructure to employ more people and do more things if the right opportunities were out there,” Moe said. “And now, there may be some opportunities to do things we are not doing right now that would be helpful as we move forward through the end of this.”
“In our wood mill, because we have 100,000 square feet, we can maintain proper social distancing fairly easily,” he added.
Moe has been with REACH since 2012, and since that time has experienced a fire in 2015, and a major renovation with a tax credit program in the last couple years.
“We’re pretty fortunate right now to be in the position that we’re in,” Moe said. “We don’t owe any money to anybody except for on the property.”
Moe said the organization is also able to access help if needed from Craft 3, which lends to non-profit organizations.
“We’re here to help if we can,” Moe expressed.
For more information, or to connect a participant with a support person at REACH, Inc., call 541-882-8803.