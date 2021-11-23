ASHLAND, OR. — The Oregon Tech Lady Owls (5-1, 0-1 CCC) just couldn’t get over the hump in a 81-65 loss on the road to Southern Oregon (5-1, 1-0). SOU grabbed an early lead and never looked back, using hot and timely three-point shooting to pull away.
In the CCC women’s basketball conference opener, SOU claimed game in the “Clash of the Cascades.”
Southern Oregon used aggressive defense in the opening period that caught Tech off-balance, as the Raiders jumped out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, SOU caught fire from three, shooting 5-of-10 to pull away from the Lady Owls.
In the second half, Tech came out a lot stronger, finding their offensive groove and outsourcing SOU in the third and fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the Lady Owls it was too little too late and they couldn’t get over the hump and catch the Lady Raiders.
Although Tech suffered defeat, freshman Olivia Sprague came off the bench and led the team in points with 15.
Sprague shot 6-of-8 and added four rebounds and three assists in her CCC debut.
Kristin Farrell also shared the high in points as the junior caught fire in the third quarter, knocking down five three-pointers for 15 total.
Tech will be back in action after Thanksgiving when they host College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.