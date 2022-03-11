The Ross Ragland Theater in partnership with Avista Corporation is bringing a week full of kids matinees to the theater. The week of spring break will be filled movies for all kids to enjoy. If you’re looking for something to do with the kids while their out of school for the week, help fill your day and stop by the theater to catch one of our matinees March 21 through March 24. With a second showing of The Last Starfighter at 6 p.m. on March 24.
· Nanny McPhee — Monday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
· Over The Hedge — Tuesday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
· Harry and the Hendersons — Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m.
· The Last Starfighter — Thursday, March 24 at 2 and 6 p.m.
“The Ragland is here to bring people together, it’s what we do,” said Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Samantha Burris “Filling spring break full of movies for the local community to enjoy with their families is a great part of bringing entertainment to the Basin.”
Don’t miss this chance to spend some quality time with the family enjoying some of your favorite kids classics! Tickets start at $5 for students ($10 for adults) and you can reserve yours today by visiting our website at ragland.org!
Call 884-LIVE today to reserve your ticket now!
Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets online and learn more about the theater. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.