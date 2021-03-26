Chris Alexander kneels down to feed her adopted chicken, Hei Hei, a bit of string cheese outside her and husband’s RV, which is located at the Oregon Motel 8 along Highway 97.
For the 55-year-old retired accountant, it’s one of the more lighthearted rituals she has every day. She and her husband, Jason Alexander, continue to wonder where they will go next after their landlord Raj Patel on March 15 issued them notices of eviction.
The couple has lived in the RV park for close to two years and she describes it as a quiet place where many families and elderly make their home. But the last two weeks have left the pair, and many of the tenants in the RV park, uncertain of their future and worried for those around them without a place to go.
Klamath County continues to look at converting the motel and RV park into a transitional housing facility. The project would be funded by an approximately $1.8 million grant administered through the Oregon Community Foundation and facilitated either by the county or a third party.
“How is it that the county is buying this property without knowing we all live here?” Chris said. “This is our home. I live here ... it’s not awesome, it’s not beachfront property, but you know, these are the nicest people.”
Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris told the Herald and News this week that Patel had not made the commissioners aware that long-term residents lived at the site.
Chris expressed frustration that the county officials didn’t check it out for themselves. She said the one thing she knows for certain is the couple cannot stay at the RV park now that it is in the process of being sold.
“We’re not the only ones,” Chris said. “There’s people in here that I don’t know how they’ll move.”
Chris added that she is concerned about who she will be paying her space rent to next week, since Patel has not been in contact with her since his initial notices.
“I have no way to contact him,” Chris said. “I want to make sure that whoever is in charge is making sure that everything is taken care of .. they need to be making sure to send out a notice that all the residents get that says: ‘Here’s the closing date and here’s our plan,” Chris added.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd on Thursday confirmed the property is still under the ownership of Patel at this time.
“There has been no date scheduled for the closing,” Boyd said. “What they should be or should not be doing they need to bring up with Mr. Patel.”
Tentative plans call for the motel to be converted into housing that would include round-the-clock presence by the Department of Corrections. It would likely have spaces available for individuals who have recently been incarcerated, impacted by wildfires, contracted COVID-19 or another communicable disease, or veterans who have become homeless. That’s according to Aaron Hartman, director of Community Corrections, during a public work session on Wednesday.
Project Turnkey was initiated by the Oregon Legislature and backed by $65 million for statewide emergency housing.
Hartman would likely oversee at least the portion of housing set aside for those coming out of jail or prison. He and Commissioners Minty Morris and Boyd sat with a group of residents Wednesday who live adjacent to the property to talk over concerns and answer questions. The work session served as a space for residents of and near the property to air concerns, though no residents from the RV park attended.
Residents of the Wocus Road neighborhood did air their own concerns about the location, safety, and logistics of the project. In addition, area residents backed the concerns of residents such as Chris who live at the site.
“I am concerned that you guys are buying this property but you’re still in flux and don’t have a full-blown plan,” said Dave West, a nearby neighbor who also spoke to commissioners on Tuesday. “It seems like it’s got these moving markers of what is going to be here and what is not going to be here.
West also emphasized the neighborhood on Wocus Road already experiences transients passing through and crime.
“Can you guarantee there will be no violent persons put in that facility?” West asked.
“No,” Hartman said. “They have been sentenced to jail or prison, they’ve completed their time. They’re now finishing that sentence on part of post-prison supervision or probation.”
Hartman shared how Corrections manages transitional housing projects in Klamath Falls on Bisbee Street, Sellars Lane, Reclamation and Vine.
“We’ve had transitional housing in this community since 2003,” Hartman said. “We don’t have issues ... I would say they’re exceptionally well managed.”
There are no drugs or alcohol allowed on the premises, according to Hartman.
“We actively supervise just about 1,000 people in this community on any given day. I have 16 parole and probation officers, plus we have onsite counselors.”
Hartman said while services might not be currently on site at the property for this facility, he said his department is equipped to bring services to those who would live on site.
“If we were to take over this property, those services come with us,” Hartman said. “We don’t allow shenanigans.”
Hartman emphasized he understands the concerns and has seen them expressed before when a transitional housing facility opens.
“I would suggest that we actually make it safer,” Hartman said. “We provide staffing at every one of those houses.”
But it wasn’t just security concerns. Karen Walter, of the Northside Drainage District, shared environmental concerns about the project and asked for the county to conduct an environmental impact study on the project.
“We have one drainage ditch that runs along Wocus Road with the back of this property, and one that runs along the other side,” she said. “The septic system in that motel is very, very old …. If we have a wet year, all that drainage is going to come out of that property and it’s going to go down into the lake. And that’s our big concern because we have to make sure that that water is clean.”
Tonie Kellom wrote a letter to all three commissioners on Thursday, posing additional concerns and questioning the septic system at the motel and RV park.
Boyd said there has been no testing of the site, though he plans to bring concerns to the attention of commissioners.
Boyd, who said he has consistently opposed the project, believes the county shouldn’t be in the housing business. He said on Wednesday if given the chance, he would vote to return the grant.
Boyd said he would feel more confident in the enterprise if Hartman and Community Corrections would oversee the entire 29-room motel.
“I would feel a whole lot better about it, I truly would,” he said.
On Thursday, Boyd said he continued to be “adamantly” opposed to the project and would be trying to push for returning the grant.
“I don’t think it was well thought out,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that people are bringing up that I think are issues.”
For Chris and Jason Alexander, they are still waiting to find out what their next steps will be, concerns which have led to stomachaches and sleeplessness in recent days.
The pair have called multiple RV parks in the Klamath Falls area and have not found a readily available opening.
While waiting for answers, Chris said she sees residents of the RV park leave because of the initial notice given to them from Patel.
Her perception is that the county wants them to leave the property.
“They have not offered anything else,” she said. “What they should be doing is providing information.”
Jason is an optician at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls and hopes he can keep working with his employer. He and Chris have the potential to move to a commercial site for a time, though they see many around them who have nowhere to go.
“It wouldn’t be power or water or anything like that but we would have a place to stay until we maybe figured it out,” Chris said. “That’s us. I don’t know what all these other people are going to do.”
On Wednesday, Minty Morris said she wants to work with impacted individuals and is open to feedback during the evolving project.
Minty Morris told Herald and News this week she planned to pitch financial assistance to those living at the motel and RV park long-term by the county to fellow board members. She confirmed she was still behind that concept though she wasn’t as firm on a proposal to offer the tenants 90 days notice. Both would need majority approval by commissioners.
“I’m not in a hurry on that piece,” Minty Morris said. “We want to get it right.”
West said on Wednesday he and other residents of Wocus Road plan to gather support to oppose the project. He said the group may seek legal assistance moving forward.
“I think we need to get a petition and look for legal representation,” West said. “I feel listened to, but I feel like it’s a done deal ... We can have input but I don’t think any of it’s going to be very effective because it seems to me like you guys have got it all figured out.”
The next opportunity for the public to share comments with Commissioners in person will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 219 at the Klamath County Government Center, 305 Main St., Klamath Falls.