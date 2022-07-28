Falcons Football

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a pass during practice on Thursday in Flowery Branch, Ga.

 AP

Marcus Mariota has waited two years to prove he can be a successful starting quarterback in the NFL. Now his opportunity has materialized with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mariota, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, largely held a clipboard while standing on the sidelines the past two seasons with Las Vegas Raiders. He was hoping to earn a chance to be a starter once again, and he signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Falcons in March.

