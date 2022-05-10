Don Gentry, who is retiring after nine years as chairman of the Klamath Tribes, agreed to answer a series of questions related to tribal matters. The questions, and his responses, follow:
Q: What are you most proud of during your time leading the Tribes?
A: I believe I was able to effectively represent the perspectives, interests, values and goals of our people to those outside our community. This has promoted a better understanding of who we are in the local community, region and nation, and has made it more difficult to continually marginalize us as a people.
Q: If you had a do-over, what things would you do differently?
A: I have often heard through the years that people consider me to be a nice guy — perhaps too nice to be a strong leader for our people. I believe there are times that I should have been more direct in my communications and actions.
Q: What are your concerns about the Tribes’ future?
A: Up until recent decades, our history has been that of continual loss while others have gained at the expense of our interests, resources and the holistic health of our people. Since our successes in the Kimball v. Callahan and the Adair treaty rights cases, and legislation of the Klamath Restoration Act in an attempt to right the injustices of the Termination Act, we have accomplished much. One of the intentions of the Restoration Act was for Congress to restore a significant land base to the Klamath Tribes to provide opportunity for sustainable economic self-sufficiency. This has not occurred. Because, out of necessity to protect and provide for our treaty fisheries and health of the ecosystem, we have taken a strong position in protecting our water and treaty rights which contributes to division in our community. Because of this, it has been difficult to obtain local political support for federal legislation for land return to the Klamath Tribes. We are also very concerned about the potential loss of our endangered C’waam and Koptu (Lost River and shortnose suckers). If they become extinct, they will be gone forever.
Q: What does the next generation of tribal leaders need to know/remember/understand?
A: I believe we have a good understanding of our history, culture and standing as a Tribe with inalienable, inherent rights stemming from being the first people of our lands. We understand that our rights are secured through a treaty with the United States and that the federal government has the obligation and responsibility to protect and honor them. We know that it has been, and will continue to be, a constant and difficult battle to get the federal government to fulfill its obligations to us. To be successful, we must rely on our legal standing, cultural values and traditions, understand our strengths and weaknesses, and the strengths and weaknesses of our adversaries and those that support us, know the legal and political landscape, and be prepared to use all the tools available to us to achieve our goals.
Q: Can the water issue ever be resolved?
A: The water issue is obviously complex. I believe significant progress can be made if it is acknowledged that the Klamath Tribes, our treaty rights, and concern for the recovery, protection and sustainability of our treaty resources are not the problem. We must identify and address the problems created by past forest and agricultural management in the Klamath Basin watershed that have adversely affected water quantity and quality. There are unforeseen and unintended consequences that are a result of the significant changes in the landscape that have occurred over the last 100-plus years. Significant forest, stream and wetland restoration must occur at a landscape level. Irrigated agriculture must be reduced to a sustainable level based on what is available beyond what is necessary to provide for the health of the ecosystem. All this must be addressed in the context of climate change. I am optimistic that we can accomplish much if we, as a community, are collectively focused on the real problem and solutions.
Lee Juillerat