After cottonseed is processed by a gin and the bulk of the fibers removed to make the shirt on your back, shorter strands of residual fibers, called linters, remain attached to the seeds.
It cannot be used to make cotton fabric, so for years, linters went unused and simply remained attached to tons of cottonseed destined for the oil presses. Oil removed, the linters and husks of the seed were simply discarded. Until one day, they weren’t.
With the invention of a device capable of removing the linters before oil extraction, not only could the linters be salvaged, but without the cotton fibers on the seeds, they immediately gained traction as fish and animal feed.
And those linters? Well, today, linters are utilized almost exclusively in the creation of high-quality cotton paper. The very cotton paper used by the United States Treasury to print money is made of linters once viewed as worthless but now used as the basis for financial exchange the world over.
Seeds
Linters are not the only part of the natural world that often gets overlooked and devalued for lack of apparent worth. In fact, cottonseed wasn’t even the only underutilized little seed. Another is the pumpkinseed. No, not the delicious green seeds often sold as pepitas — the fish.
The pumpkinseed, Lepomis gibbosus, is a small sunfish closely resembling a bluegill originally native to the northeastern half of the United States and southeastern Canada. Despite not growing larger than your palm (and rarely larger than 6 inches) and having limited sport and food value due to their small size, they are one of the most widely introduced sunfish worldwide with documented populations in 44 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as almost every European nation.
What is it about this fish that almost nobody fishes for on purpose that has scattered it to the wind? The answer might surprise you.
Perspective
OK, it won’t surprise you that much. Pumpkinseed are typically stocked for both their popularity as an aquarium or pond fish and the fact that bass love to eat them; however, they have merit for anglers, too.
Though small, pumpkinseed fight hard on an ultralight or light fly rod and are at least as easy to look at as some “Instagram models” I know. They (the fish, not the Instagram models) seem to have forgotten their diminutive size and when staging to spawn, pumpkinseed will hit almost anything.
For this reason, they make a great practice quarry for anglers trying to improve their bass or trout game. I’ve caught pumpkinseed on small Rapalas, spoons, spinners, jigs, worms, minnows, streamers, dry flies, nymphs and even micro gear.
This entitled attitude and general dissatisfaction with anything being close to them make pumpkinseed a fantastic target for young anglers learning the nuance of how to twitch a minnowbait, fish an indicator or bottom-bounce a jig.
It’s probably sacrilege to the die-hard fly guys for me to admit that pumpkinseed — not trout — taught me how to flycast. The fact that I used a hot pink San Juan Worm probably doesn’t help my case, either, but it did make me a proficient flycaster. Not good, mind you. Proficient.
I still fish for pumpkinseed regularly, and when crappie fishing, I always know I have a pumpkinseed when the panfish on the other end of my line is actually fighting. Since they’re invasive in more of their current range than not, pumpkinseed are virtually unregulated and not subject to limits in most areas.
Though small, they are tasty when gutted and pan-fried, and if scaled thoroughly, their skin crisps up nicely. Now, is it smart to catch and eat every pumpkinseed in your local pond? Of course not. If you do this, the bass will look elsewhere for dinner while you gorge yourself, but you shouldn’t feel guilty for sampling a few. Roasted and salted, pumpkin seeds one of my favorite snacks, but pumpkinseeds (the fish is spelled with one word while the snack has two) certainly aren’t bad, either.
Best of all, pumpkinseed are all over the place and likely not targeted by other anglers. So if you really want to catch fish but don’t like the combat fishing of a salmon river, the bass spawn or a day trolling for trout, give pumpkinseeds a try.
In the rapidly warming waters of late spring, pumpkinseed just might become one of your favorite fish. If not, you’re still utilizing an underappreciated fish that deserves the same level of ingenuity and respect as the humble cottonseed before it.
