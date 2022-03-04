Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
ROAD CLOSURE
Hildebrand Road (Rattlesnake Creek Bridge) located 3.2 miles north of Highway 140. Bridge closure anticipated from Monday, March 14 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance. Motorist should use alternative routes as crossing the bridge will not be possible.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes for the motoring public. Our goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public. Other minor work is occurring through the County but we are only listing the major items in this announcement. There may be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the County’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) Please do not contact the County if you do not see work occurring, it could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring publics’ patience during the repair season for our local roads and bridges. If you have any questions regarding work, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.