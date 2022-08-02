Robocalls

A passerby uses a mobile phone while entering a subway station in Boston. Lawmakers and prosecutors have been looking at ways to help reduce the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS.

 Steven Senne/The Associated Press

Every day Americans, especially seniors, are deluged with repeated robocalls. 

Robocalls hawking a myriad of products, warranties and services; robocalls promoting or bashing political candidates as part of endless campaign fundraising.

Tags

Recommended for you