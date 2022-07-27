A variety of programs are being offered this summer at Lava Beds National Monument while the Tule Lake National Monument is now contacting visitors at a new location.

Marc Blackburn, manager of visitor services for both Lava Beds and Tule Lake, said the Tulelake National Monument opened its relocated, temporary visitor center in June at former Ditch Rider House at the park, which is located off Highway 139 near Newell. The visitor center is no longer at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Signs along the highway have been changed to reflect the switch but the sign in Tulelake has not yet been changed.

