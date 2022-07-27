A variety of programs are being offered this summer at Lava Beds National Monument while the Tule Lake National Monument is now contacting visitors at a new location.
Marc Blackburn, manager of visitor services for both Lava Beds and Tule Lake, said the Tulelake National Monument opened its relocated, temporary visitor center in June at former Ditch Rider House at the park, which is located off Highway 139 near Newell. The visitor center is no longer at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Signs along the highway have been changed to reflect the switch but the sign in Tulelake has not yet been changed.
The relocated Ditch Rider House is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Renovations were completed earlier this year which allowed it to be occupied. The visitor center is temporary and, according to Blackburn, “We hope to populate that space with more permanent ones by next year. I don't know how busy they have been, but it has been described to me as constant. As you realize, this is an important first step in building a visitor capacity on site.”
It is expected that locating the Tule Lake visitor center off the highway will eventually result in significant increases in visitation.
At Lava Beds, Blackburn said rangers-led programs are being offered on weekends. There are no cave tours but walks and programs are being held on the patio in front of Lava Beds’ visitor center.
“When we can swing it, we can do programs at the campground on Fridays and/or Saturdays," he said.
In addition, most park caves are open except those closed for seasonal closures to “accommodate bats having babies.” Closed caves include Paradise Alley, gated sections of Thunderbolt, Blue Grotto, Ovis and South Labyrinth. Merrill Cave is still closed due to damage from the Antelope Fire. Blackburn also cautioned that yellow jackets/hornets are swarming at Fleener’s Chimney, “disrupting everyone who visits, so that has been an issue.”
Visitors also are reminded that the park’s main road will be paved this summer. Preliminary work is going on now and, according to Blackburn, contractors hope to start paving in early August. The repaving will start at the north end of the park and end up at the park’s south entrance by the end of the summer.
Visitation has increased. “By the end the end of the month, I think we might break 10,000 people interacting with us in the visitor center this month,” Blackburn said. “This is not quite what we had before the pandemic started, but close.”
Although the focus is on this summer’s offerings, he noted that 2023 will be the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War. And in 2025, Lava Beds will celebrate the centennial of its establishment as a national monument by President Calvin Coolidge.
For more information about programs at Lava Beds, go to the website at nps.gov/labe or by call 530-667-8113. The visitor center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.
For information about the Tule Lake National Monument, go to the website at nps.gov/tule or call 530-260-0537.