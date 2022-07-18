Although word of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters gave rise to concern, the second annual Klamath Pride event this weekend was celebrated successfully and peacefully.
During the sunny Saturday afternoon, it was estimated that more than 500 people gathered in Veterans’ Memorial Park, colorfully dressed, cheering and chanting “Klamath Love!”
A small group congregated outside of the Government Building on Main Street shortly before the pride event began to “pray for the children and community,” said Oregon Rep. E. Werner Reschke in his invitation to the public on Facebook.
After their prayer, the same individuals collected in protest at the entrance to the park, toting large signs and attempting to engage with people as they arrived and walked past. A minister associated with the Rogue Valley Saltshakers, a local branch of an outspoken Christian group, amplified his speech through a microphone and speakers for the entirety of the event.
Standing alongside protesters were rainbow-dressed members and allies of Klamath Pride. Three such individuals softly sang medieval tunes, carrying a sign of their own that read, “My hobbies are medieval, but my lifestyle isn’t.” There was no violence, nor even any conflicts throughout the day.
The protesters were not the only Christian organization at the event. Not 50 yards beyond the dissident congregation stood Pastor James Matichuk and Carroll Usher of the Klamath Falls United Methodist Church. Sporting rainbow flags, the church set up a simple booth which allowed people to approach them on their own terms.
“Within such close proximity to other Christian voices here, I think it’s really important that we express what the way of Jesus is really about – love,” Matichuk said.
Event listings described Klamath Pride as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, intended to create and encourage the forming of allies and a more accepting, connected community in Klamath Falls.
“It’s really incredible to see how much the event has grown,” Pride organizer Jeff Press said. “I was so happy to see just how much love and support everyone has shown.”
Attendance this year is said to have tripled compared to the first orchestration in 2020.
Linda Weatherford hosted the entertainment portion of the event. With great enthusiasm, she interacted with the crowd from the stage as she announced performers. Local musicians took the stage, followed by a drag show, which included crowd favorite Victoria Addams.
An array of booths were set up around the park, with more than 30 local businesses and organizations taking part and showing support. Games and activities were offered for family friendly fun, as well as free water and snacks provided by the Pride organizers.
Hugs were also available, free of charge. Free Mom Hugs, a nationwide nonprofit coalition of allied parents, stood in front of their booth holding signs offering unconditional hugs. One of the moms, Sheila Kerns, said she came out on behalf of her daughter who had received a “dad hug” when she was younger.
The LGBTQ+ celebration also brought out political supporters, including Carla “KC” Hanson, chairperson of the Democratic party of Oregon.
“I live in Gresham, but I feel it’s important to get around the state,” Hanson said. “And this is my community.”
Hanson is also the previous chairperson of the Stonewall caucus of Oregon.
A variety of advocacy groups were present as well, including Citizens for Safe Schools, Department of Human Services and ALSO, a Portland-based program that offers support and advocates for people with developmental disabilities. ALSO broke ground in Klamath Falls seven months ago.
Fundraising for Klamath Pride 2023 took place in the form of raffles and donations. Sign-up sheets were made available to all individuals who wished to volunteer or represent their organization with a booth.
Overall, the event went off without a hitch. People and businesses from across the Basin and from all walks of life came together to present a safe, positive, family-friendly day of celebration in honor of Klamath County’s LGBTQ+ community.