Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1.
Solid Waste Manager Tom Crist said the price increase would impact those in the Crescent and Chemult landfill areas, but would not affect those in Klamath Falls.
Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Dave Henslee indicated support for the proposal, though a final vote will be scheduled for a future date.
Joseph Dear, the general manager of Republic Services said at the Board of Commissioners’ work session meeting that the 10% increase will help to cover the cost of fuel and wages, while allowing the company to hire certified drivers.
Dear also said a lack of annual price adjustments since 2014, before Republic Services took ownership of the service area, necessitated the large price increase.
Commissioner DeGroot said that the adjustment equated to less than 1.5% per year between 2014 and 2022.
He said, “Making a 10% increase today, although shocking to the consumer, is probably not completely out of line from that perspective.”
In a letter to Crist, Dear said that Republic Services recently added a front load commercial truck to the Wilderness Garbage fleet, which will allow them to offer and service additional container sizes.
In the meeting with the commission, Dear said the additional size options will allow customers who use the on-call service to receive service less frequently, thus mitigating the increase in cost.
Commissioners DeGroot and Henslee each expressed interest in writing small price adjustments into future contracts, so as not to shock customers with increases as large as those discussed last week.
Despite supporting the need for an adjustment, Commissioner Henslee said, “The consumer is getting hammered right now. Meat is up. You can’t find formula for kids. Fuel is up. There’s all of these hardships. And now we’re going to say we just approved to raise your garbage 10%. We’re gonna get smoked. Absolutely going to get smoked on that.”