The No. 13-seeded Philomath Warriors swept No. 4 Mazama on Saturday at Valhalla Court in the first round of the 4A playoffs, bringing a close to a special season for a crop of seniors who have been starting together since their freshman year.
“I wouldn’t trade this season for anything, you know, win or lose,” said John Downey, Mazama’s head coach. “They’ve been fantastic all year. They had a great season. For the seniors, I told them remember four years ago, when we were 2-17 and how far we’ve come.”
Though it was only the Vikings’ second loss of the year, Philomath was solidly among the best they’d played all season. The Warriors were the fourth-place finisher in an Oregon West Conference that included No. 1 Sisters, No. 2 Cascade and No. 7 Sweet Home.
Philomath already had a win over Cascade on its regular-season resume, plus they had a noticeably tall frontline and the Vikings struggled with the Warriors’ block all afternoon.
“I can’t coach height,” Downey said. “So I mean, we were outsized. Which I knew that we had an undersized roster compared to a lot of the teams that are coming into the tournament, but that’s the way it is.”
In the first frame, Philomath would race to a 17-10 lead, but the Viks would close the gap, eventually tying the set at 22. From there, the sides went back and forth until the Warriors managed to reel off a few points to win 27-25.
The Warriors established an early lead in the second set and held off a Mazama run to win 25-20. Philomath ran away with the final set, piling up 20 points before the Viks could get their first 10. The Warriors would secure the sweep, winning the final frame 25-11.
Though the Vikings graduate five big contributors on their first-ever Skyline-Conference-winning team, Downey noted that they’ll also potentially return seven players, many of which were already getting plenty of minutes. Plus, the junior varsity squad went undefeated.
”So it’s not like we’re gonna start all over again,” Downey said. “We’ll see what the other classes bring. In this day and age, it’s really hard to tell who’s going to be back.”
Valley Catholic 3, Henley 1
In more 4A action, the No. 14 Hornets gave No. 3 Valley Catholic a scare by nearly winning the first set and taking the second.
The Valiants would however prove to be too much for the Skyline Conference’s second-place team as they would win 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9. Valley Catholic won the state tournament in 2018 and 2019.
The Hornets, who showed quite a bit of fight over the course of their 13-7 campaign, will graduate two seniors. They’ll undoubtedly return a wealth of experience with their 8-person strong junior class
Lowell 3, Bonanza 0
The high-powered offense of the Lowell Red Devils swept Southern Cascade League champ, Bonanza, on Saturday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
No. 9 Lowell beat No. 8 Bonanza 27-25, 25-17, 25-15.
The Antlers’ seniors turned in a strong final performance, especially in defense. The team piled up 74 digs with Khalani Hayes (10), Bella Tenold (12) and libero Madalyn Cory (32) getting the bulk of them. Hayes also had the team-lead in kills with 10.
Paislee Miranda, another senior, put up 4 blocks while Sophomore Jaidyn Maddock also added 10 digs of her own. Senior setter Rilie Oates contributed 5 assists and 2 kills, while sophomore Julie Hess had 8 assists.
The attack of a big-swinging Lowell squad “was ultimately too much for even the stellar efforts of the Lady Antler defense,” Bonanza Head Coach Donna Romtvedt said via email.
”Five seniors finished their seasons with a SCL championship and a trip to the first round of the state playoffs,” Romtvedt said. “Both achievements the team can be proud of.”