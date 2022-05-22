North Lake's Julie Roth won the triple jump at the Class 1A state meet Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, leading the Cowboys to a fourth-place team finish.
Roth had a jump of 34 feet, 10 inches to win the triple jump by more than 2½ feet. Adrian's Lizzy Nielson was second in 32-3¾, with Paisley's Nele Brottka eighth in 29-5½.
Roth also placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles, an event in which Chiloquin's Vanessa Koon took fourth.
Koon was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 17.48, just 11-hundredths of a second behind St. Paul’s Gracie Koch.
North Lake’s Emily Murphy placed eighth in the 100 dash and Gilchrist's Sierra Sanders did the same in the shot put.
Damascus Christian won the team title with 105.5 points, followed by Adrian (82) and Crane (64). North Lake finished with 39.5 points.
North Lake's Noah Roth placed seventh in the boys 110 hurdles and ninth in the triple jump.
In the Class 2A meet, Lakeview’s Karlee Vickerman (33-4¾) and Breanna Strubel (32-2) finished third and seventh, respectively, in the girls triple jump.
The Honkers’ Elizabeth Goeres took sixth in the 1,500 meters with a personal best of 5:17.51.
Bonanza's Bella Tenold was fifth in the pole vault.
Lost River's Chase McAuliffe finished fifth in the boys high jump and teammate Isaac Hernandez took 10th in the 800.
The Raiders were fifth in the 4x100 relay.
