Henley High's Eli Hayes won the long and triple jumps and the 4x400 relay squad also placed first as the Hornets finished second in the boys team standings at the Class 4A state track and field meet this past weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Henley finished with 52 points, just five behind team champion Marshfield. Siuslaw was third with 45 points and Mazama took fourth with 43 behind Brandon Gailey, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Savien Burk, who was first in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles. The Vikings also took third in the 4x100 relay.
The Hornets' 4x400 relay of Christopher Janney, Geovanni Cazarez, Victor Alonso and Austin Wilmott posted their best time of the season, finishing in 3 minutes, 27.82 seconds. Hidden Valley was second in 3:28.08 and Klamath Union was fourth in 3:32.30. The Pelicans' relay, which also set a season-best, was made up of Konnor Lane, Zachary Moore, DayQuan McKay and Tony Ortiz.
Hayes won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 2¼ inches, besting Corbett’s Cole Weien by 2½ inches. Henley’s Luke Bennett was 10th in 19-3¾.
Hayes went 44-0¼ in the triple jump, edging Cottage Grove's Ty Kishen, who jumped 43-10½. The Hornets' Joe Suty was seventh in 40-8½.
Hayes also had a podium finish in the high jump with a mark of 5-10. Cottage Grove's Isaac Stere won the event in 6-3.
The Hornets’ Andrew Edwards took second in the pole vault with a mark of 14-6, with teammate Rylan Fox seventh in 13-0. Marshfield’s Jonathan Parks took the title at 14-9.
Alonso took sixth in the 400 meters and seventh in the javelin, Wilmott was eighth in the 200 and Juan Manzo placed 10th in the shot put to boost the Hornets' point total.
Mazama's Gailey set personal bests in cruising to the titles in both dashes. He finished in 10.78 in the 100, with Marist Catholic's Drew Salinas second in 11.17. In the 200, Gailey broke the tape in 22.24, with Elmira's Gavyn Laing second in 22.78.
Burk won the 300 hurdles in a PR of 40.78 seconds, well ahead of Junction City's Carson Henderson (41.66). Henley's Shaw Stork was sixth in 43.39.
Philomath's Micah Matthews won the 110 hurdles in 15.76, with Henderson taking second in 16.12 to edge Burk, who posted a time of 16.13.
Burk also anchored the the Vikings' 4x100 relay, which was third in 44.57. Gailey ran the first leg, followed by Gunner Mahon and Seth McLane. Elmira won the event in 44.20 and Marshfield was second in 44.29.
Mazama’s Nate Tramp earned a podium finish in the discus, placing eighth at 123-10.
In the girls meet, Henley's Lanie Cox won the long jump and ran legs on the Hornets' 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which both placed sixth, as the Hornets took ninth in the team standings.
Cox won the long jump with a PR of 35-1¾, with Astoria's Maddie Sisley second in 34-10½. Mazama's Mada Lee took fourth in 33-4½.
Lee placed fourth in the long jump in 16-3¼ and teammate Isabella Heaton was 11th in the javelin at 102-11.
The Hornets' Halle McKay took fourth in both the 400 and 800 and Ryane Mattox was seventh in both the 200 and 400.
Mya Mauch, Cox, Dana Scott and Mattox competed on the Hornets' 4x100 relay, and McKay, Cox, Mauch and Mattox made up the 4x400 relay.
Klamath Union's Destiny Rowley took fifth in the shot put (33-3½) and sixth in the discus (106-3).