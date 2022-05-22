Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty won the girls Class 4A state tennis championship.
Klamath Union's Patricia Dougherty kept up the school tradition.
Dougherty became the Pelicans' fourth girls tennis player to bring home a state singles title when she bested the field at the Class 4A tournament Saturday in Corvallis.
Dougherty, a sophomore who was seeded second, defeated top-seeded Lola Diaz Gonzalez of Catlin Gabel 6-1, 6-2 in the championship.
Earlier in the day, Dougherty topped Catlin Gabel's fourth-seeded Anna Semler 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Dougherty became the fourth singles state champion from KU. Past champs were Cal Jerecki (1983), Jessyca Arthur (1997) and Courtlyn Lam (2018, 2019).
Catlin Gabel won the team championship.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.