Klamath Union tennis player Patricia Dougherty

Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty won the girls Class 4A state tennis championship. 

 Courtesy of KU athletics

Klamath Union's Patricia Dougherty kept up the school tradition.

Dougherty became the Pelicans' fourth girls tennis player to bring home a state singles title when she bested the field at the Class 4A tournament Saturday in Corvallis.

Dougherty, a sophomore who was seeded second, defeated top-seeded Lola Diaz Gonzalez of Catlin Gabel 6-1, 6-2 in the championship.

Earlier in the day, Dougherty topped Catlin Gabel's fourth-seeded Anna Semler 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Dougherty became the fourth singles state champion from KU. Past champs were Cal Jerecki (1983), Jessyca Arthur (1997) and Courtlyn Lam (2018, 2019).

Catlin Gabel won the team championship.

