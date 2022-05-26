Tyler McNeley pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and was the star at the plate as the Lakeview High softball team defeated visiting Gaston 10-0 Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the Class 2A/1A state softball playoffs.
The seventh-seeded Honkers (22-4 overall) are scheduled to play No. 2 seed North Douglas (26-1) in the quarterfinals Friday in Drain. The Warriors defeated Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 16-6 in six innings Wednesday.
The only baserunner McNeley allowed came with two outs in the top of the third inning, as Katelyn Tincher, the No. 9 batter in the 10th-seeded Gaston (16-7) lineup, reached on a dropped third strike.
At the plate, McNeley went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
She hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Honkers a 3-0 lead and added a two-run double to extend the advantage to 5-0. She added a single on a line drive to center field with no outs in the fifth to plate the 10th run and end the game.
Leadoff hitter Emily Philibert went 2 for 3 for the Honkers and scored four runs. Bridget Shullanberger went 2 for 4 and Jaila Jackson added a double.
Henley 15, Sweet Home 0: Annie Campos pitched a three-hitter and went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the host Hornets (14-12) to the victory in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Eighth-seeded Henley will travel to No. 1 seed Marist Catholic for a quarterfinal matchup Friday. The Spartans (23-3) defeated Baker/Powder Valley 10-0 Wednesday.
The Hornets had 14 hits, scoring five times in the first inning, three in both the second and third and four in the fourth of the 4½-inning game.
Elizabeth Powell also homered for Henley and Anna Harper and Ashlyn Sreniewski hit doubles.
Estacada 6, Mazama 1: The visiting Vikings (18-8) managed just three hits as their season ended in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Isabella Us-zapata kept 10th-seeded Mazama off the scoreboard until the seventh inning, when Caelyn Davis singled with one out and Maggie Pizano lined a run-scoring double to center, the only extra-base hit for either team.
Seventh-seeded Estacada (19-6) scored three runs in the first, two in the third and another in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead. Katey Carpentier drive in three runs for the Rangers.