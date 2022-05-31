Tyler McNeley pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as Lakeview High advanced to the Class 2A/1A state championship game by defeating host Kennedy 2-0 in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon in Mt. Angel.
The seventh-seeded Honkers (24-4 overall) will meet the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 1 seed Grant Union/Prairie City and fifth-seeded Nestucca, in the finale on Friday at the University of Oregon's Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
McNeley didn't allow a baserunner through the first six innings.
Kennedy's Isabel Berning led off the seventh by hitting a 3-2 pitch into left field for a double. The Trojans' Grace Talbot was thrown out on a bunt to third base, with Berning holding at second. McNeley struck out Kennedy's Nos. 3-4 hitters, Jenna Hopkins and Morgan Kyle, to end the game.
The Honkers broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.
Leadoff hitter Emily Philibert lined a single to center, the first hit of the game, and advanced to second on Bridget Shullanberger's sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Annikah Tacchini grounded a single to center, scoring Phililbert.
Lakeview tacked on a run in the sixth as Philibert hit a one-out double to center. An out later, she scored on McNeley's single to center to make it 2-0.
Hopkins pitched well for Kennedy (19-4), allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts, but couldn't match McNeley.