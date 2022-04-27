Elizabeth Powell hit for the cycle — getting two singles, a double, triple and home run — in going 5 for 5 with four runs and seven RBIs to lead host Henley High to a 24-9 Skyline Conference softball victory against visiting North Valley on Wednesday.
Malia Mick went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple and scored four times for the Hornets (7-10 overall, 7-0 Skyline), who remained tied with Mazama atop the conference.
Annie Campos pitched three hitless innings and struck out eight to earn the victory, leaving with a 15-0 lead.
The Hornets scored nine runs in both the first and fourth innings.
North Valley fell to 1-17 overall and 0-7 in conference play.
Mazama 5, Phoenix 0: Caelyn Davis went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and didn’t allow an earned run in pitching a six-hitter as the visiting Vikings (11-5, 7-0) remained tied with Henley atop the Skyline Conference.
Margaret Pizano homered for Mazama, which took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the sixth and scored three more in the seventh to pull away.
Davis didn’t allow an earned run nor walk a batter and struck out five.
Raelyssa Goff and Violet Harper each had two hits for the Pirates (8-8, 6-1).
Hidden Valley 16, Klamath Union 1: The Mustangs (4-10, 1-6) earned their first conference victory of the season in defeating the host Pelicans (2-10, 0-7).
Lakeview 13, Chiloquin 0: Leadoff hitter Emily Philibert went 3 for 3 with a double and scored three times to lead the host Honkers (11-3, 3-0 2A/1A Special District 5) to the victory Tuesday.
Raven McLain went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Lakeview, which scored four runs in each of the first two innings and five in the third. Jaila Jackson also drove in three runs.
Bailey Harrington allowed three hits over five scoreless innings for the victory and struck out seven without walking a batter.
Leadoff hitter Weeyaya Brown went 2 for 3 for the Panthers (1-9, 0-2).
Baseball
Henley 10, North Valley 0: Dylan Tobias allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings as the host Hornets (13-5, 5-2), kept pace atop the Skyline Conference.
Leo Ahalt went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Henley, which scored two runs in the first, second and fourth innings and added four more in the fifth. Aiden Hayes went 2 for 2 with a triple and scored three times and Matt Douglas and Hunter Schwenk each had two hits and two RBIs.
The Knights dropped to 2-15, 1-6.
Mazama 5, Phoenix 0: Nathan Baker pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the visiting Vikings (9-8, 5-2) broke a tie with the Pirates (6-9, 4-3) for a share of first place in the Skyline Conference.
Mazama led 1-0 before scoring four times in the top of the seventh. Marcus Ulloa-Ford had a run-scoring single in the inning. Teammate Brody Hubble scored twice.
Hidden Valley 16, Klamath Union 0: The visiting Mustangs (6-9, 4-3 Skyline) scored three or more runs in four of the five innings.
Braden Dawson and Uli Hernandez had the only two hits for the Pelicans (3-13, 1-6).
Bonanza 17, Prospect Charter 1: The Antlers (7-5, 5-0) stayed atop the 2A/1A Special District 6 standings the victory against the host Cougars (2-7, 2-3).
Lakeview 23, North Lake 0: The Honkers (8-3, 2-0) remained undefeated in 2A/1A Special District 6 play with the road win against the Cowboys (0-11, 0-6).
Lost River 14, Tulelake 0: The host Pirates (4-9) won the nonleague game.