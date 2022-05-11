Marcus Ulloa-Ford's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning snapped a tie as Mazama High defeated visiting Henley 5-4 Wednesday at Kiger Stadium, breaking a tie with the Hornets in the Skyline Conference baseball race.
Mazama (15-8 overall, 11-2 Skyline) remained even with Hidden Valley, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state, atop the conference. Hidden Valley defeated Phoenix 18-1 Wednesday.
Henley (18-6, 10-3) dropped a game back.
The sixth-ranked Hornets will have a chance to make up that deficit Saturday, when they are scheduled to play at doubleheader at No. 11 Mazama to conclude the regular season. The first game is set to start at noon.
The Vikings came back from a 4-1 deficit, tying the score with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ulloa-Ford sparked the rally with a one-out triple and Nathan Baker evened it at 4-4 with an infield single to bring home Drew Raebel.
With one out in the sixth, No. 9 hitter Peyton McGuire was hit by a pitch and Braden Davis followed with a double to right. Ulloa-Ford then lifted a sacrifice fly to left to give the Vikings their first lead of the game.
Mazama's Skyler Doss pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get the victory.
Softball
Henley 19, Mazama 7: Elizabeth Powell went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs, scored five times and drove in four more runs as the visiting Hornets (13-10, 13-0) broke a first-place tie with the Vikings (16-6, 12-1) in the Class 4A Skyline Conference.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Henley to determine the regular-season championship.
Hornets leadoff hitter Malia Mick went 3 for 6 with two doubles, a homer, four runs and four RBIs. Lily Fitzpatrick went 3 for 5 with a double and Natalie Hudson was 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
The Hornets led 9-7 through four innings before scoring three times in both the fifth and six and four more in the seventh to pull away.
Mazama's Caelyn Davis went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Maggie Pisano went 3 for 3 and Gracie Hamilton hit a double.
The Vikings uncharacteristically committed eight errors, leading to 10 unearned runs.
Lakeview 10, Lost River 0: Tyler McNeley pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with four runs batted in as the host Honkers (16-4, 8-0) clinched the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 regular-season title.
No. 9 hitter Fernanda Inzunza went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Lakeview, which scored in each of the first three innings in taking a 7-0 lead. Leadoff hitter Emily Philibert went 2 for 3 with a double and scored four runs.
McKenzie Dalton's leadoff single in the fifth inning was the only hit for the second-place Raiders (10-9, 7-3).