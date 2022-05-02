Braden Davis went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and pitched a four-hitter as Mazama High completed a sweep of a baseball doubleheader with visiting Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, 4-2 and 10-2, keeping the Vikings in a three-way tie atop the Skyline Conference race with Hidden Valley and Henley.
Mazama (11-8 overall, 7-2 Skyline) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the nightcap to pull away.
Davis didn’t allow an earned run and struck out seven, though he did walk five batters.
Drew Raebel went 2 for 4 with a double and Skyler Doss added a double and two RBIs.
In the opener, the Vikings’ Kadin Bolanos went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and also scored twice.
Marcos Ulloa-Ford allowed three hits and two runs — one earned — in four innings with nine strikeouts and Doss fanned six in three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.
Henley 15-17, North Valley 3-6: Hunter Schwenk went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead the visiting Hornets to the victory in the opener.
Dylan Tobias went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs and also scored three times for Henley (15-5, 7-2), which remained in a three-way tie atop the conference. Aiden Hayes also went 4 for 5 and had three runs and three RBIs and Leo Ahalt had three hits, with one of those a double.
Henley took a 6-3 lead through two innings and added six runs in the seventh to pull away.
In the second game, leadoff hitter Blayne Boersma went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and scored three times. Ahalt had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Hornets, who scored nine runs in the first inning. Hayes, Tobias, Matt Douglas and Tyler Harper each had three hits.
Hidden Valley 20-12, Klamath Union 2-0: The host Mustangs (17-2, 7-2), the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A, swept the doubleheader.
Uli Hernandez had a hit in each game for the Pelicans (3-15, 1-8).
Bonanza 12, Lost River 9: The host Antlers (9-5, 7-0) held off the Raiders (4-11, 2-6) to remain undefeated in 2A-1A Special District 6 play.
Softball
Henley 30-19, North Valley 1-7: Lily Fitzpatrick went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and scored five runs as the visiting Hornets (9-10 overall, 9-0 Skyline) completed the sweep of the Knights (1-19, 0-9) to remain tied with Mazama for first place in the conference.
Maddie Moore had a double, triple and drove in six runs and Jamie Whitaker went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Annie Campos allowed two hits in five innings and struck out 11.
In the opener, Elizabeth Powell went 5 for 5 with a double, homer and four runs batted in. Campos was 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs and pitched a one-hitter over five innings with nine strikeouts. Malia Mick was 4 for 6 with two doubles, three RBIs and scored five times.
Mazama 11-15, Phoenix 1-6: Caelyn Davis had two doubles and pitched a six-hitter, allowing just one earned run and striking out six, as the Vikings (13-5, 9-0) won the second game to sweep the doubleheader from the Pirates (8-10, 6-3) to remain tied for first place in the Skyline Conference.
Cambria Meyer went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
In the opener, Mazama scored seven runs in the third inning to pull away.
Gracie Hamilton went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs and Ella Baley also homered. Davis pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Hidden Valley 1-1, Klamath Union 0-0: The host Mustangs (6-10, 3-6) swept the Pelicans (2-12, 0-9).
Lost River 24, Bonanza 12: The visiting Raiders (7-8, 5-2) defeated the Antlers in a 2A-1A Special District 5 game.
Track & field
Grants Pass Invitational: Mazama’s Blaine Jeffrey won the boys 110-meter hurdles and Henley’s Eli Hayes and Lanie Cox won the boys and girls triple jumps, respectively, at the 72nd annual meet.
Jeffrey won in 15.65 seconds, with South Medford’s Asher Johnson second in 15.77. Mazama’s Savien Burk placed second in the 300 hurdles.
Hayes posted a jump of 43 feet, 8.5 inches to win by 7.5 inches. Cox set a personal best of 33-8.75.
Henley’s Andrew Edwards placed second in the pole vault and Mazama’s Isabella Heaton took third in the javelin.