Mazama High scored nine runs in the first inning of the second game of a nonconference softball doubleheader Saturday to defeat Lakeview 11-1, handing the Honkers their first defeat of the season.
Adysen McGirr and Rhylee Utley each had two hits for Mazama (4-4 overall) and Gracie Hamilton and Margaret Pizano drove in two runs apiece. Right-hander Caelyn Davis allowed just one run on four hits in five innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Lakeview (7-1) won the opener as Emily Philibert had three hits and Tyler McNeley drove in three runs.
Baseball
Henley 11-8, Douglas 1-3: The host Hornets scored six runs in the first inning of the opener and went on to sweep the nonleague doubleheader to improve to 7-1. Henley has won four games in a row.
Tyler Harper had a bases-clearing double in the inning and later drove in another run. Leo Ahalt had three hits, Issac Orndorf had two hits and scored twice and Owen Cheyne drove in two runs. Hunter Schwenk allowed one unearned run on four hits in six innings, with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
In the second game, Dylan Tobias went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Ahalt went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cottage Grove 8-11, Klamath Union 7-13: Brandon Jones' two-run single sparked a five-run fifth inning as the host Pelicans (2-7) won the second game to split the twin bill and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Jaxon Merhoff doubled, drove in three runs and pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief for the victory. Teammate Uli Hernandez tripled and had two RBI.
The Pelicans scored four runs in the fourth to take an 8-6 lead, but Cottage Grove scored five in the top of the fifth to make it 11-6. KU wasted no time in erasing the deficit and held on.
The Lions overcame an early seven-run deficit to win the opener, scoring three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.