Lost River High's Chase McAuliffe and Kieryn Ruda each won three individual events to lead the Raiders to the boys and girls track and field team titles Saturday at the Gilchrist Small Schools Invite.
McAuliffe won the 100 meters, high jump and triple jump as the Lost River boys finished with 158 points, nearly twice that of second-place Lakeview (80.5). McAuliffe set personal records in the 100 (12.20 seconds) and the high jump (5-foot-7). The Raiders also got first-place finishes from Hayden Duren in the 200, Isaac Hernandez in the 400, Nathan Dalton in the shot put and their 4x100 relay team of Connor Dunlea, McAuliffe, Hernandez and Dalton.
Ruda had a PR of 17.15 in the 100 hurdles, besting Chiloquin's Vanessa Koon by one second, and also won the 100 dash and the 300 hurdles. The Raiders' Carlie Palmer, Brielle Petrik, Julitza Serrato and Betty Kay Overcash won the 4x400 relay as they finished with 115 points. Lakeview was second with 80.
Other boys individual winners included: Lakeview's Daniel Murua (800); North Lake's Logen Grassman (pole vault) and Noah Roth (110 hurdles); Crosspoint Christian's Lucas Heryford (long jump) and Chiloquin's Robert Lawrence (300 hurdles).
Crosspoint Christian's team of Jack Spalding, Hunter White, Luke DeVault and Heryford edged Lost River in the 4x400 relay.
Other girls individual winners included: North Lake's Julie Roth (200, long jump) and Emily Murphy (javelin); Chiloquin's Anastasia Shanks (400) and Zada Koon (discus); Paisley's Nele Brottka (800); Lakeview's Abi Carter (3,000) and Breanna Strubel (triple jump); and Gilchrist's Charissa Rose-George (high jump).
Golf
Class 4A Special District 3 Tournament: Henley's boys team as well as Klamath Union's Isaac Barnes and Mazama's Shane Settle qualified for the Class 4A golf state championships, scheduled for May 16-17 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Led by sophomore Gavin Knutson, the Hornets finished second in the 4A Special District 3 tournament Friday at Eagle Point Golf Course to clinch a state berth. North Valley won the team title.
KU's Barnes finished fourth overall at 181 and Mazama's Settle was fifth with a 184 to claim individual berths. Knutson took sixth overall with a 190. Siuslaw freshman Ryan Klampe shot 74-80–154 to earn medalist honors, 13 strokes ahead of North Valley senior Cruz Kilborn, the runner-up.
Baseball
Mazama 11-19, Klamath Union 0-4: The host Vikings (14-8 overall, 10-2 Skyline) overcame an early deficit with a 13-run second inning to win the second game and complete the sweep of the Pelicans (3-18, 1-11) on Saturday to pull into a three-way tie for first place with Hidden Valley and Henley.
Braden Davis didn't allow an earned run over four innings to earn the victory, scored three times and had three RBIs. Skyler Doss went 3 for 3 with three runs and Drew Raebel added three RBIs.
KU's Brandon Jones went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in.
In the opener, Nathan Baker pitched five scoreless innings, allowed four hits and struck out eight. Marcus Ulloa-Ford went 2 for 2 with a double and triple, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Softball
Mazama 15-15, Klamath Union 0-0: Caelyn Davis and Kennedy Lease each pitched shutouts as the host Vikings (16-5, 12-0) remained tied with Henley atop the Skyline Conference by sweeping the Pelicans (2-16, 0-12).
Addy McGirr hit a grand slam and Lease also homered in the opener and Davis struck out seven and allowed just two hits over four innings.
In the second game, Davis went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Lease allowed one hit in four innings, with five strikeouts.
KU's Kristi Russel had hits in both games.
Henley 18-24, Phoenix 3-1: Annie Campos went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and six RBIs and also pitched a two-hitter as the visiting Hornets (12-10, 12-0) completed the sweep Friday.
Malia Mick went 3 for 3 with a double, homer and six RBIs and Elizabeth Powell was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and five RBIs.
In the opener, Campos went 3 for 4 with a double and triple and allowed just one earned run on six hits in six innings, with nine strikeouts.
Lily Fitzpatrick went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a home run. Anna Harper and Malia Mick also homered.