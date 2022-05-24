Lakeview High defeated Culver 7-0 in a first-round game of the Class 2A/1A state baseball tournament Monday.
The 17th-seeded Honkers (20-4 overall) will face a difficult test in the second round when they travel to No. 1 seed Umpqua Valley Christian (22-4) on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Bonanza (13-8) was eliminated from the tourney with a 13-3 loss in six innings Monday to Heppner/Ione.
Class 4A: Sixth-seeded Mazama (17-8), the Skyline Conference co-champion, is scheduled to play host to Gladstone (17-9) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Ninth-seeded Henley (19-8) will travel to Philomath (15-9) for a game set to start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
Class 4A: Eighth-seeded Henley (14-12), the Skyline Conference champion, is scheduled to play host to No. 9 Sweet Home (19-6) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenth-seeded Mazama (18-7), which defeated visiting Seaside 10-0 in a play-in game Saturday, is set to travel to No. 7 Estacada (18-6) for a game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 2A/1A: Seventh-seeded Lakeview (21-4) is scheduled to play host to No. 10 Gaston (16-6) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
OACA honors
Mazama’s Kennedy Lease was one of 13 graduating senior student-athletes statewide to receive a scholarship Saturday at the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association awards banquet at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Travis Boersma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros., received the community service award.