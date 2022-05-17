Without an official state tournament last season because of the pandemic, Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty had to settle for the girls singles title at the season-ending 4A Showcase.
That means Doughterty, a sophomore, will be making her first state appearance in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament that begins Friday at Oregon State University and the Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis.
“I’m kind of going in blind. I have no idea what’s happening there,” Dougherty told OSAAtoday. “I honestly like going in and not knowing who’s going to be there, and the schools that we didn’t play last year. It’s really exciting. I feel like it gives me more experience.”
Dougherty is the No. 2 seed in the tournament, behind Catlin Gabel senior Lola Diaz Gonzalez.
“I’m pretty confident she can rise to the challenge that she’ll meet up there with the different players and the whole scenarios,” Klamath Union coach Mary Young told OSAAtoday. “Over the years, she’s got some good match experience in these USTA tournaments, so I think she’ll be OK.”
Dougherty is bidding to become the fourth singles state champion from KU. Past champs are Cal Jerecki (1983), Jessyca Arthur (1997) and Courtlyn Lam (2018, 2019).
“She’s patient and she knows when to go for the winner,” Young told OSAAtoday. “She hits with power and precision. Not only does the place the ball well, but she kind of overpowers you at the same time. She’s a natural athlete, so she just moves really well. It’s fun to watch.”
Track & field
Class 2A, 1A state meets: North Lake’s Julie Roth finished second in both the girls 1A long jump and high jump as the state competition got underway at the Hayward Field in Eugene.
Roth set personal bests in both events, with a mark of 15-feet, 9¾ inches in the long jump, finishing an inch behind Damascus Christian’s Ava Mai, and 5-0 in the high jump, which was won by Crane’s Kortney Doman with a mark of 5-3.
Cowboys teammates Emily Murphy and Hannah Roth finished third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump by clearing 5-0 and 4-8.
Chiloquin’s Zada Koon also earned a podium finish, placing third in the 1A girls discus with a PR of 94-6. Sherman’s Sophie Hulke won the event with a throw of 102-10.
North Lake’s Logen Grassman and Tyler McAuley took ninth and 10th in the 1A boys pole vault.
In the 2A meet, Lakeview’s Elizabeth Goeres led Klamath Basin participants by taking fourth in the girls 3,000 meters in a PR of 11:09.56. Teammate Breanna Strubel was sixth in the girls long jump.
Lost River’s Nathan Dalton was sixth in the boys shot put, with the Raiders’ Jazmin Cobian ninth in the girls discus.
Bonanza’s Ellie Huffman took eighth in the girls high jump.
The meets continue Friday.
Golf
Class 4A state tournament: Klamath Union’s Isaac Barnes led the local contingent, finishing 23rd Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Barnes, a junior, shot rounds of 88 and 84 for a 172 total. Mazama junior Shane Settle tied for 48th at 200. Tillamook’s Elliot Lee earned medalist honors after firing a 4-over 148 with rounds of 73 and 75.
Freshman Colton Putnam led Henley by shooting 179 to tie for 33rd. Teammates Cohen Redman (189), Brock Patzke (198) and Gavin Knutson (200) also finished in the top 50 as the Hornets took ninth in the team standings.
Softball
Class 4A state play-in: Tenth-ranked Mazama (17-7), which finished second in the Skyline Conference to Henley, will host a state play-in game against No. 21 Seaside (7-14) at 10 a.m. Saturday.