Klamath Union sophomore Patricia Dougherty dropped just one of 49 games in cruising to the girls singles title at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tournament Friday in Medford.
She qualified for the state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Dougherty swept her first two opponents 6-0, 6-0 before dropping her only game to Sutherlin's Addison Roberts in a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal victory.
Dougherty then blanked Marist Catholic's Christina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
Klamath Union finished third in the team standings. The Pelicans' Hailey Degroot and Bailyn Amos took the consolation doubles championship.
Track & field
Class 4A Skyline Conference Championships: Henley cruised to the boys title and finished second in the girls competition Saturday at Phoenix High.
The Hornets' Eli Hayes set personal bests in winning the long jump (22 feet-0½ inch) and triple jump (45-3½) and also while taking second in the high jump (6-1). Teammate Andrew Edwards soared to the title in the pole vault at 14-0, besting teammate Rylan Fox by 2 feet. Victor Alonzo won the javelin (150-10) as the Henley finished with 184 points to outdistance second-place Mazama, which had 113.
Alonzo also qualified for state by taking second in the 400 meters (51.18 seconds), as did teammates Austin Willmott (3rd in 200, 23.42), Juan Manzo (3rd in shot put, 43-7), Luke Bennett (2nd in long jump, 20-10) and Joe Suty (2nd in triple jump, 43-1).
The Hornets' 4x400 relay team of Christopher Janney, Geovanni Cazarez, Alonso and Wilmott also qualified for state with a second-place finish.
Mazama's Brandon Gailey won the 100 and 200 dashes with PRs of 10.82 and 22.44 seconds, respectively. The Vikings' Blaine Jeffrey (PR of 15.39) and Savien Burk (15.91) finished first and second in the 100 hurdles and reversed order in the 300 hurdles, with Burk winning in 40.98 and Jeffrey second in 42.43, both personal bests.
The Vikings' Nate Tramp qualified for state by taking second in the discus in 124-7, as did the school's 4x100 relay of Gailey, Gunner Mahon, Seth McLane and Burk, who took second in 44.56, just two-hundreths of a second behind Hidden Valley.
Klamath Union's Zachary Moore clinched a state berth with a second-place finish in the 100 (PR of 11.23).
North Valley won the girls title with 167 points, with Henley second at 146.
The Hornets' Halle McKay won the 400 (PR of 1:00.53), 800 (2:27.03), ran the opening leg on the victorious 4x400 relay with Lanie Cox, Mya Mauch and Ryane Mattox (4:13.81) and took third in the long jump with a PR of 15-10.
Cox won the triple jump with a best of 34-5½ and Mattox qualified for state by taking second in both teh 200 (PR of 27.02) and 400 (1:01.76).
Klamath Union's Destiny Rowley won the discus (107-2) and also reached state with a third-place finish in the shot put (33-4¾).
Mazama's state qualifiers were Isabella Heaton (2nd in 100, 13.03; 2nd in javelin 108-6) and Mada Lee (2nd in long jump, PR of 16-0½; 3rd in triple jump, PR of 33-9¼).
Class 2A Special District 4 Championships: Lost River senior Kieryn Ruda won the 300-meter hurdles but was disqualified in the finals of the 100 hurdles in Saturday's meet at Hidden Valley High in Grants Pass.
Ruda won the 300 hurdles by more than a second, finishing in 51.11. Despite setting a personal record of 16.92 in the 100 hurdle prelims to lead all qualifiers, she was DQ'd in the finale.
Lakeview freshman Elizabeth Gores won the 3,000 by nearly 10 seconds in 11:38:53 and also qualified for state by placing second in the 1,500 in a PR of 5:18.36.
Lost River's Jazmin Cobian narrowly won the discus with a throw of 95 feet, 7 inches and Bonanza's Ellie Huffman took the high jump in 4-10. Lakeview's Breanna Strubel and Karlee Vickerman finished 1-2 in the triple jump in 33-5 and 33-3¼, respectively. Strubel also qualified for state by finishing fourth in the long jump at 14-11.
Bonanza's Bella Tenold took third in the pole vault (8-0) to also reach state.
In the boys competition, Lost River's Nathan Dalton was the lone Klamath Basin champion, winning the shot put with a mark of 44-2½.
Lakeview's Trevor Owens qualified for state by placing second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, setting personal bests in both with times of 17.56 and 45.20.
Lost River's Isaac Hernandez was second in the 800 (2:13.26) and anchored the Raiders' 4x400 relay squad, which also took second to reach state. Kayden Hartman, Chase McAuliffe and Connor Dunlea ran the opening three legs.
Baseball
North Valley 12-12, Klamath Union 5-8: Despite Lincoln Prererson's three hits and three RBIs from Noah Dailey, the host Pelicans (3-21 overall, 1-14 Skyline Conference) closed their season with a loss.
Softball
Lakeview 16-17, Illinois Valley 1-1: Hailey Stogsdill went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead as the host Honkers (18-4, 10-0) wrapped up a perfect record in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 play.
Teammate Jaila Jackson hit two doubles.
In the opener, Tyler McNeley went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
North Valley 14-16, Klamath Union 4-12: The host Pelicans (2-19, 0-15) wrapped up their season with a doubleheader loss.