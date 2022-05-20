Henley High’s Eli Hayes gave the Klamath Basin its first champion of this year’s state track and field meets, winning the boys Class 4A long jump title Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Hayes’ winning jump was 21 feet, 2¼ inches, besting Corbett’s Cole Weien by 2½ inches. Henley’s Luke Bennett was 10th in 19-3¾.
The Hornets’ Andrew Edwards took second in the boys pole vault with a mark of 14-6, with teammate Rylan Fox seventh in 13-0. Marshfield’s Jonathan Parks took the title at 14-9.
Henley’s Juan Manzo was 10th in the shot put with a 41-7¼ toss.
Mazama’s Nate Tramp earned a podium finish in the discus, placing eighth at 123-10.
The Vikings’ Mada Lee placed fourth in the girls long jump in 16-3¼ and teammate Isabella Heaton was 11th in the javelin at 102-11.
Lakeview’s Karlee Vickerman (33-4¾) and Breanna Strubel (32-2) finished third and seventh, respectively, in the Class 2A girls triple jump.
The Honkers’ Elizabeth Goeres took sixth in the 1,500 meters with a personal best of 5 minutes, 17.51 seconds.
In the 1A meet, Chiloquin’s Vanessa Koon was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 17.48, just 11-hundredths of a second behind St. Paul’s Gracie Koch.
North Lake’s Emily Murphy placed eighth in the 100 dash in 13.62. The Cowboys’ Noah Roth was eighth in the 110 hurdles in 22.03.
Tennis
Class 4A state tournament: Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty cruised into the semifinals, losing just one game in two matches Friday in Corvallis.
Dougherty, a sophomore who is the No. 2 seed, defeated Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then stopped Catlin Gabel’s Sophia Fields 6-0, 6-1 in the second.
Dougherty is scheduled to meet Catlin Gabel’s Anna Semler, the No. 4 seed, in Saturday’s semifinals.
Baseball
Henley 8, McLaughlin 2: Dylan Tobias went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also go the victory by pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts as the host Hornets won a Class 4A play-in game for the state tournament.
Hunter Schwenk also went 3 for 4 and scored twice for the Hornets (19-8). Owen Cheyne went 2 for 2 with a double and triple and Leo Ahalt was 2 for 4 with a triple. Matt Douglas hit a double in his only at-bat.
Mark Carpenter pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight, for the save.
The Hornets scored four runs in the first, three more in the second and another in the third to take an 8-0 lead.
McLaughlin (9-12) scored its only two runs in the fourth.