The Henley High boys and girls track teams swept a six-team meet Wednesday at Mazama High.
Halle McKay won the 800 meters in a personal record 2 minutes, 42.46 seconds and also claimed the long jump by 8½ inches at 15 feet, ½-inch to lead the Hornets to the girls title.
The Henley girls finished with 229 points, with Mazama in second with 84 followed by Lost River (53), Bonanza (38), Hidden Valley (37) and Crosspoint Christian (5).
The Hornets also got PRs from winners Kelsey Whitaker in the 1,500 (5:56.50); Kendal Hadwick in the 100 hurdles (19.98) and Grace Tucker in the shot put (31-9½). Teammate Dana Scott triumphed in the 300 hurdles.
Lost River's Carlie Palmer won the 400 in a PR of 1:04.47 and teammate Ellie Huffman placed first in the high jump with a best of 4-10. Mazama's Haylee Knight topped her previous best in winning the 100 in 13.61.
Victor Alonzo and Eli Hayes led the Hornets to the boys title with 222 points. Mazama was second with 138⅔, followed by Hidden Valley (49), Lost River (31⅓), Crosspoint Christian (10) and Bonanza (6).
Alonzo won the 800 meters in 2:14.88 and set a PR in placing first in the javelin in 151-7. Hayes took the top spot in the high jump (5-8) and the long jump (20-6½). The Hornets also got victories from Geovanni Cazarez in the 400 (54.94), Samuel Iverson in the 1,500 (5:04.76), Joe Suty in the triple jump (40-9½) and the 4x100 relay (46.78).
Mazama's Aidan Kindt won the boys 100 in a PR of 10.91 and also ran the anchor leg on the Vikings' victorious 4x400 relay (3:48.50).
Baseball
Henley 13, Klamath Union 0: Dylan Tobias allowed just one hit over five innings and struck out nine as the Hornets (10-5 overall, 2-2 Skyline Conference) defeated the host Pelicans (3-10, 1-3) on Wednesday.
Tyler Harper went 3 for 4 with a double and scored three times and Tobias helped his own cause by going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Leo Ahalt scored twice and drove in two runs.
Hidden Valley 14, Mazama 3: Isaac Hill went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and Noah Stone homered as the Mustangs (13-1, 3-1), the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A, moved into a three-way tie with the host Vikings (7-7, 3-1) and Phoenix for the Skyline Conference lead.
Hidden Valley took a 4-0 lead through three innings and scored multiple runs in each of the final four frames.
Hill also struck out eight in allowing one hit over three innings and one unearned run.
Mazama leadoff hitter Braden Davis had a hit and drove in a run.
Softball
Mazama 8, Hidden Valley 7: Cambria Meyer grounded a single to center with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring home the winning run for the Vikings (8-5, 4-0), who remained tied for first atop the Skyline Conference with Phoenix.
Mazama overcame a 5-0 deficit, tallying twice in the sixth to tie the score at 7-7.
Meyer went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Teammate Maggie Pizano hit a triple adn drove in two runs and Gracie Hamilton also had two RBIs.
Caelyn Davis earned the victory, as only one of the seven runs she allowed were earned. She struck out five.
Grant Union/Prairie City 3-12, Lakeview 0-5: Grant Union/Prairie City, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 2A/1A won the opener in nine innings and went on to sweep the nonleague doubleheader from the host Honkers (9-3), who are ranked 10th.