Aiden Hayes went 4 for 4 with a double and triple, scored four times and drove in four runs as Henley High defeated host Phoenix 16-3 to complete a sweep of a Skyline Conference doubleheader Friday.
The Hornets (18-5 overall, 10-2 conference), who won the opener 17-5, moved into a first-place tie with Hidden Valley, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A.
Hunter Schwenk went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the eighth-ranked Hornets and also pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the second game. Teammate Matt Douglas went 3 for 3 with a double, scored twice and drove in three.
Hayes, Douglas and Schwenk all had three hits and three RBIs in the opener. The Hornets scored nine runs in the top of the third inning to take a 13-1 lead. Leo Ahalt went 3 for 4 with a triple, with Tyler Harper and Schwenk each hitting two doubles.
Bonanza 17-32, North Lake 0-0: The host Antlers (13-6, 11-1) swept the Class 2A/1A Special District 6 twin bill from the Cowboys (0-18, 0-12).
Softball
Lakeview 5-7, Rogue River 0-0: Tyler McNeley pitched a pair of shutouts, including a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in the opener, as the visiting Honkers swept the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 doubleheader.
McNeley didn’t walk a batter in the first game and the only Rogue River baserunner reached on a fourth-inning error.
Annikah Tacchini went 3 for 4 with a double for Lakeview (15-4, 7-0). McNeley added a double and leadoff hitter Emily Philibert had a triple and scored twice.
McNeley allowed three hits in the second game and struck out 13.
Philibert, Bridget Shullanberger, Fernanda Inzunza and Laura Jo Buss each had two hits for the Honkers. Philibert and Shullanberger each scored twice.